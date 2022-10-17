Skip to main content

Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum

Paolo Banchero is looking to have an emphatic rookie season in the NBA that can help him establish himself as one of the top young prospects in the league. With Chet Holmgren out for the entire season, Banchero is in a position to be the standout rookie this year, with competition from the likes of Keegan Murray and Jaden Ivey.

As every young player does, Banchero has his own set of influences to look up to as he enters the league. He will get a chance to face off against 3 of them, even all 4 possibly, over the course of the season. While talking to Marc Stein, Banchero revealed that he grew up idolizing LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, while also learning a lot from Anthony Davis' and Jayson Tatum's game as well.   

“LeBron [James] and Carmelo [Anthony], growing up, were by far my two favorites like my whole childhood,” Paolo Banchero said. “And then as I got older I started to know about Anthony Davis and Jayson Tatum — dynamic forwards who are able to play inside or outside. But then I also want to have my own style of play with my own flair. I’m just trying to be myself.” (h/t ClutchPoints)

Banchero has the same physical profile as the player he has mentioned, being able to play anywhere on the frontcourt. If he can learn the best from the games of these 4 players and perfect his own skill, Banchero might be one of the best players in the league in the foreseeable future.

Can Paolo Banchero Win Rookie Of The Year?

The best way to establish oneself as a star on the rise in the NBA is by winning Rookie of the Year. Being the best rookie of your class is a big honor and one that can set the tone for a legendary career. 

Out of the 4 players Banchero has said he has studied, LeBron is the only one to actually win ROTY. Carmelo lost to LeBron, Anthony Davis lost to Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum lost to Ben Simmons.

This year's ROTY race is primarily going to feature Banchero against Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray, Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey, and Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr.  

