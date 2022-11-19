Skip to main content

Paul George Is Happy That Kawhi Leonard Is Back: "I Know He's Been Through A Lot."

Clippers Fans Sound The Alarm After Latest Kawhi Leonard Injury Update

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the league when he's healthy. He is an elite two-way wing that is capable of carrying a championship-level offense, while also playing perimeter defense. He is coming back from an ACL injury this year and has only recently come back to the court.

Paul George has recently spoken about Kawhi Leonard's return, claiming that he is happy for the forward, as Leonard has "been through a lot". He noted that it's "good to have him back out there". Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints relayed Paul George's words.

“It’s obviously great, I know he’s been through a lot,” Paul George said of Kawhi Leonard’s return. “It’s good to finally be rewarded for the work that he’s put into getting back to this point. It was great to have him out there, though. His presence, his energy, I think who he is, his, his presence on that court, is always felt. So it was good to have him back out there.”

“Just happy to have him back,” George added. “He’s a professional, he’s been down that road of being out, coming back, so it wasn’t nothing new to him. It was just good for him to get another under his belt, and keep continuing from here.”

Hopefully, we see Kawhi Leonard be able to stay on the court for the Los Angeles Clippers. Though he has gotten some criticism in the past for being out for extended periods of time, everyone knows just how much value he brings when he's on the court.

Stephen A. Smith Claimed Kawhi Leonard Is A Professional At Missing Games

Previously, Stephen A. Smith blasted Kawhi Leonard for his poor availability. He claimed that the superstar is "a champion at missing games", adding that "nobody does it better".

"I wanna remind everybody in 2017-2018, when he only played 9 games for the San Antonio Spurs, he missed 72 games that year. He missed 22 games the year they won the championship in Toronto. He missed 25 games the year after, his first year in LA with the Clippers. He missed the year after that. Then he misses the entire season this past year. And now, he's already missing games. He's only played 2 games into a 4-game season. This is utterly ridiculous... somehow, someway, we can't seem to get him on the court, we can't seem to get him healthy. He still gets his money though. Something's gotta give. I mean, damn. I can't talk about anybody anymore when it comes to missing games, Kawhi Leonard is the pro! He is a two-time champion, two-time Finals MVP and this brother is also a champion at missing games. Nobody does it better!"

Hopefully, Kawhi Leonard can remain healthy this season, and help the Los Angeles Lakers get back to the playoffs. The key for them will simply be getting there healthy, as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both have a history of injuries.

The Los Angeles Clippers were viewed as a contending team going into the season, and some people had them as the title favorites. They can still win this year, but they will need Kawhi Leonard to get to the highest stage.

