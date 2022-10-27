Popeyes Twitter Account Roasts Karl-Anthony Towns Amidst His Criticism Of Anthony Edwards' Eating Habits: "Good Luck To Every High-Level Athlete Who Eats Popeyes Regardless Of What Their Teammates Say."

Though athletes generally eat healthy to remain in shape, there are definitely times when they enjoy fast food like other people. There is no doubt that having a cheat meal every once in a while won't hurt them too much in the long run.

Recently, Karl-Anthony Towns criticized Anthony Edwards for his eating habits, notably calling the younger star out for eating Popeyes. He noted that he wasn't "happy to hear" about Edwards eating from that restaurant.

"Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body, diet, and everything. That'll be on me. I know you all think it's funny up here when he talks about Popeye's and all that s***. That doesn't make me happy to hear. We're high-level athletes," Towns told reporters in the post-game conference. "We’re high-level athletes, so I got work — I got work to do,” continued Karl-Anthony Towns. “But it also falls on me, too, you know. It’s all a cliché, everyone wants to take the blame. It’s all of us. We’re a team.”

Recently, the Popeyes Twitter account threw shade at Karl-Anthony Towns for his statement about Anthony Edwards by wishing good luck to athletes who eat Popeyes "regardless of what their teammates say" alongside a basketball emoji.

Good luck to every high level athlete who eats Popeyes regardless of what their teammates say.

It remains to be seen if Karl-Anthony Towns or Anthony Edwards will end up responding to this tweet. It is clear that this is a hilarious situation, and there's no doubt that whoever ran the account took the opportunity to comment on a viral topic in the NBA.

The Minnesota Timberwolves Want To Win A Championship This Year

There is no doubt that the Minnesota Timberwolves are in championship or bust mode after trading for Rudy Gobert this summer. In fact, Karl-Anthony Towns claimed that there are "no more excuses" for the team and that they have to "get the job done."

"It's go time. The (Rudy Gobert) trade happens. There's no more time. There are no more excuses. We've got to get it done now. It's championship now or bust. Got to go out there and get the job done."

Hopefully, the team manages to achieve its goal of winning an NBA championship. They have the talent to make a deep playoff run, but it remains to be seen if they manage to reach the highest stage.

Both Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards will be key for the Minnesota Timberwolves this year. Hopefully, we will see both stars have productive years and make the Timberwolves a must-watch team.