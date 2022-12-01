Skip to main content

Prince And Princess Of Wales Watch The Boston Celtics Against The Miami Heat At TD Garden

Prince And Princess Of Wales Watch The Boston Celtics Against The Miami Heat At TD Garden

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat at the TD Garden.

The members of the Royal family were seen sitting courtside along with the Celtics legend Tom "Satch" Sanders. Also present were Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck and Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.

According to CBS Sports, their trip to Boston will conclude with The Earthshot Prize ceremony scheduled on Friday. During the game, there was a shout out to The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William.

The Prince seemed to enjoy the game and was impressed with Jayson Tatum.

Prince William after another Jayson Tatum 3. “He’s very good.” 

The Celtics won the game 134-121, and continue to cement their spot at the top of the table.

The Boston Celtics Continue Their Solid Run So Far in 2022-23

With the win over the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics further cemented as the team to beat this season. At the time of writing, they're placed first in the East with an 18-4 run..

After the win, Jayson Tatum, who exploded for 49 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists, credited coach Joe Mazzulla and the team. After touted as one of the serious contenders for MVP this season, Tatum lived up to those expectations with another scintillating performance.

He explained how Mazzulla had a unique way of energizing the team before every game. According to the Boston Herald, He revealed how Mazzulla would show them a picture of a sandcastle during the team's film session.

“The metaphor (is) you build the best sandcastle on vacation and when the tide comes up it’s going to wash it away,” Tatum said. “Basically, today was a good game we won, but when we go to film (Thursday) or Friday, we’ve gotta build another sandcastle. And it’s a little cheesy, but it’s something that we’ve bought into.”

The move seems to have worked for Boston as the side has been one of the more consistent teams and looks set for another title run. Up next, they face the Miami Heat again.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

12-Year-Old Michael Jordan Was Suspended From School For Fighting, His Mother Taught Him A Valuable Lesson
NBA Media

12-Year-Old Michael Jordan Was Suspended From School For Fighting, His Mother Taught Him A Valuable Lesson

By Orlando Silva
Prince And Princess Of Wales Watch The Boston Celtics Against The Miami Heat At TD Garden
NBA Media

Prince And Princess Of Wales Watch The Boston Celtics Against The Miami Heat At TD Garden

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers May Trade Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn Instead Of Russell Westbrook

By Aaron Abhishek
Dennis Rodman Revealed His True Thoughts On The Break Up Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty In 1998
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Revealed His True Thoughts On The Break Up Of The Chicago Bulls Dynasty In 1998

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: LeBron James Crashes Austin Reaves Interview, "Yeah Mother******!
NBA Media

Video: LeBron James Crashes Austin Reaves Interview, "Yeah Mother******!

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers 21st Century Team vs. Golden State Warriors 21st Century Team
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers 21st Century Team vs. Golden State Warriors 21st Century Team

By Kyle Daubs
Ja Morant Calls Out Referees After He Gets Ejected Against The Timberwolves
NBA Media

Ja Morant Calls Out Referees After He Gets Ejected Against The Timberwolves

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Finals Performances By Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And 23 Other NBA Legends
NBA

NBA Finals Performances By Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And 23 Other NBA Legends

By Nick Mac
NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Insane 62-Inch Box Jump: "Spider-Man."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ja Morant's Insane 62-Inch Box Jump: "Spider-Man."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Reveals What The Lakers Still Need To Work On
NBA Media

LeBron James Explains How He Became One Of The Greatest Players Of All Time

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"

By Aaron Abhishek
3 Players The Miami Heat Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Miami Heat Could Trade This Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Predicting The Eastern And Western Conference Starters For The 2023 All-Star Game
NBA

Predicting The Eastern And Western Conference Starters For The 2023 All-Star Game

By Eddie Bitar
Jayson Tatum Explains How Celtics Coach Motivates Them This Season With The Sandcastle Story
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Explains How Celtics Coach Motivates Them This Season With The Sandcastle Story

By Aaron Abhishek
Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Shares The Story Of When Kobe Bryant Was Mad And Texted Him Until 5 AM

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Mark Cuban Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors After His Frustrated Reaction On Shark Tank
NBA Media

Mark Cuban Shows He Really Hates The Golden State Warriors After His Frustrated Reaction On Shark Tank

By Aikansh Chaudhary