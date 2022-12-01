Prince And Princess Of Wales Watch The Boston Celtics Against The Miami Heat At TD Garden

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat at the TD Garden.

The members of the Royal family were seen sitting courtside along with the Celtics legend Tom "Satch" Sanders. Also present were Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Celtics Governor Wyc Grousbeck and Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca.

According to CBS Sports, their trip to Boston will conclude with The Earthshot Prize ceremony scheduled on Friday. During the game, there was a shout out to The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William.

The Prince seemed to enjoy the game and was impressed with Jayson Tatum.

Prince William after another Jayson Tatum 3. “He’s very good.”

The Celtics won the game 134-121, and continue to cement their spot at the top of the table.

The Boston Celtics Continue Their Solid Run So Far in 2022-23

With the win over the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics further cemented as the team to beat this season. At the time of writing, they're placed first in the East with an 18-4 run..

After the win, Jayson Tatum, who exploded for 49 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists, credited coach Joe Mazzulla and the team. After touted as one of the serious contenders for MVP this season, Tatum lived up to those expectations with another scintillating performance.

He explained how Mazzulla had a unique way of energizing the team before every game. According to the Boston Herald, He revealed how Mazzulla would show them a picture of a sandcastle during the team's film session.

“The metaphor (is) you build the best sandcastle on vacation and when the tide comes up it’s going to wash it away,” Tatum said. “Basically, today was a good game we won, but when we go to film (Thursday) or Friday, we’ve gotta build another sandcastle. And it’s a little cheesy, but it’s something that we’ve bought into.”

The move seems to have worked for Boston as the side has been one of the more consistent teams and looks set for another title run. Up next, they face the Miami Heat again.

