Robert Horry Calls Out Anthony Davis For His Reluctance To Play As Center: “They should Label Him As The Power Forward And Label LeBron James As The Center."

Robert Horry has become one of the entertaining former NBA players-turned-podcasters, as he doesn't hesitate to call out people whenever he feels they're doing something wrong.

Being a former Los Angeles Laker, Horry is constantly talking about the Purple and Gold, offering his opinion on all Lakers-related matters, even when people don't agree with his takes.

Well, that doesn't matter to Horry, who expresses his opinion about anything, and recently, he was very active in calling out people around the league. First, he did it with the Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green after the former refused to suspend the 4x NBA champion.

That wasn't the only time the 7-time NBA champion criticized somebody in a recent edition of “The Crossover” podcast. He also charged against one of the best players on the Los Angeles Lakers, saying that Anthony Davis doesn't want to play as center simply because of the label. Horry went off on AD (around 40:00 mark).

"They should label him as the power forward and label LeBron James as the center. There’s no problem now! I think it’s the label that makes him mad. You wanna show your versatility? Matter of fact, we’re gonna label you as the small forward. Does that make you feel better?”

He also wondered about Davis' reasons to be concerned about playing as the center. He mentioned the players who are good at that position but still wouldn't stand a chance against the 2020 NBA champions.

“What center in the west should he fear? Nobody. Not Jokic. Not the Stifle Tower [Gobert]. There’s nobody in the west that can guard you. … There’s no more position in the NBA. Every team runs the same plays. It doesn’t matter what your position is, just get on the court and play!”

AD recently made it clear that he'd like to play as a power forward, but he wouldn't mind playing as center if that's what new head coach Darvin Ham wants. More than being willing to do it, AD sounds like he doesn't have any other option and will go for it just because. The Lakers have other options to play as center, but it would be better if AD takes that role this season.