The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the surprise stories of last season, as they exceeded all expectations by making the playoffs. On the back of that season, many thought that the Wolves would keep improving as a group, and once they traded for Rudy Gobert, there was a lot of excitement about their prospects among the fanbase.

As surprising as last season was on a positive note, this one has been equally disappointing. Their big names haven't gotten going yet, and an NBA analyst stated that the team just doesn't have the same spirit as last season. Considering all the hype surrounding the team prior to this campaign, it isn't too surprising that fans are quite disappointed with what they're seeing right now.

Rudy Gobert Says Timberwolves Fans Should Stay At Home If They Don't Support The Team In Tough Moments

Their frustrations boiled over in the game against the Miami Heat, as you could hear the boos with the Wolves being down double-digits. To the players' credit, they fought back and eventually ended up winning the game 105-101 to improve to 9-8 on the season. After the win, Gobert had a stern message to the fans who were booing the team.

"I just don't appreciate people that come in to boo your team. When you're a fan, you gotta support your team in the tough or the good moments. There's no team in NBA history that only had good moments, so if you're not going to support us in the tough moments, just stay home. I think if you're going to embrace us in the tough moments, then come and then we're going to love the support."

It was always going to take a bit of time for this group to figure out how to play well with two bigs on the court in today's NBA, so the fans need to be patient. There were going to be some growing pains, but they seem to be turning a corner now, even though Charles Barkley doesn't think this approach is going to work.

Still, the win against the Heat was their 4th in a row, which makes them one of the more in-form teams in the Western Conference. They face another surging team up next in the Pacers, and it should be an interesting contest.

