Skip to main content

Rudy Gobert Says Timberwolves Fans Should Stay At Home If They Don't Support The Team In Tough Moments

Rudy Gobert Says Timberwolves Fans Should Stay At Home If They Don't Support The Team In Tough Moments

The Minnesota Timberwolves were one of the surprise stories of last season, as they exceeded all expectations by making the playoffs. On the back of that season, many thought that the Wolves would keep improving as a group, and once they traded for Rudy Gobert, there was a lot of excitement about their prospects among the fanbase.

As surprising as last season was on a positive note, this one has been equally disappointing. Their big names haven't gotten going yet, and an NBA analyst stated that the team just doesn't have the same spirit as last season. Considering all the hype surrounding the team prior to this campaign, it isn't too surprising that fans are quite disappointed with what they're seeing right now.

Rudy Gobert Says Timberwolves Fans Should Stay At Home If They Don't Support The Team In Tough Moments

Their frustrations boiled over in the game against the Miami Heat, as you could hear the boos with the Wolves being down double-digits. To the players' credit, they fought back and eventually ended up winning the game 105-101 to improve to 9-8 on the season. After the win, Gobert had a stern message to the fans who were booing the team.

"I just don't appreciate people that come in to boo your team. When you're a fan, you gotta support your team in the tough or the good moments. There's no team in NBA history that only had good moments, so if you're not going to support us in the tough moments, just stay home. I think if you're going to embrace us in the tough moments, then come and then we're going to love the support."

It was always going to take a bit of time for this group to figure out how to play well with two bigs on the court in today's NBA, so the fans need to be patient. There were going to be some growing pains, but they seem to be turning a corner now, even though Charles Barkley doesn't think this approach is going to work.

Still, the win against the Heat was their 4th in a row, which makes them one of the more in-form teams in the Western Conference. They face another surging team up next in the Pacers, and it should be an interesting contest.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising
NBA

2022-23 NBA MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Still On Top, Jayson Tatum Is Rising

By Nick Mac
"Bismack Biyombo traveled from Phoenix to the Democratic Republic of the Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center
NBA Media

"Bismack Biyombo Traveled From Phoenix To The Democratic Republic Of The Congo" LeBron James And NBA Fans' Funny Reaction To Suns' Center

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba
NBA

Kobe Bryant's Perfect Record Against NBA Rivals: 282 Players Never Won Against A Game Against The Black Mamba

By Nick Mac
Devin Booker
NBA Media

Cuffs The Legend Takes A Major Shot At The Phoenix Suns After Win Over Lakers

By Nico Martinez
10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points
NBA

10 NBA Players Who Are Most Likely To Score 70 Points

By Kyle Daubs
Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Sends Blunt Message To Mavericks Fans Who Think He'll Leave The Team

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry Reveals He Still Has LeBron James' Jersey On The Wall In His Bedroom
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Reveals He Still Has LeBron James' Jersey On The Wall In His Bedroom

By Gautam Varier
Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."
NBA Media

Pete Maravich And Larry Bird Got Into A Heated Argument When They Were Teammates In Boston: "If You Were Any Damn Good, They Wouldn’t Be Double-Teaming Me."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Calls On The Lakers To Suspend Patrick Beverley For Shoving Deandre Ayton

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Acted Thirsty And Wild After Seeing A Woman On The Court

By Orlando Silva
Video: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Share Wholesome Moment With Young NBA Fan
NBA Media

Video: Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Share Wholesome Moment With Young NBA Fan

By Divij Kulkarni
Former Chicago Bulls Player Called Out Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Because Of Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Former Chicago Bulls Player Called Out Shaquille O'Neal And Charles Barkley Because Of Kyrie Irving

By Divij Kulkarni
All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship
NBA Media

All Kendall Kenner’s Exes Team Can Compete For A Championship

By Orlando Silva
Tracy McGrady Made $100 Million Thanks To Kobe Bryant's Decision With Adidas
NBA Media

Tracy McGrady Made $100 Million Thanks To Kobe Bryant's Decision With Adidas

By Divij Kulkarni
5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan
NBA Media

5 Worst Regular Season Records By Michael Jordan

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jaylen Brown Posted A Meme On His Instagram Story To Clap Back At Fans For Calling Him Out For Supporting Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Posted A Meme On His Instagram Story To Clap Back At Fans For Calling Him Out For Supporting Kyrie Irving

By Aikansh Chaudhary