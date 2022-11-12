NBA Analyst Explains How Disconnected The Timberwolves Are This Season: "That Spirit They Had When Last Saw Them In Playoffs Is Gone. They Hardly Speak To One Another..."

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the 2022-23 NBA season with hopes of becoming at least a top-5 team in the stacked Western Conference. Following a terrific 2021-22 campaign where they reached the playoffs, this team made a win-now move to bring Rudy Gobert while trading some of the players that made them a big surprise last season.

They're 13 games into the season, and nothing looks like they expected it to be. The team has struggled to develop chemistry, to know what to do on the offensive side of the ball and how to play at the best level with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns together on the court.

This situation has already raised some eyebrows within the team, with Anthony Edwards even saying that the shortest the team is, the better for him. Ant has struggled this season too, and he was unable to make a single dunk until a couple of days ago, so you know this is something to be worried about.

NBA Analyst Explains How Disconnected The Timberwolves Are This Season

Right now, they are 5-8 after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in a rematch of their 2021 first-round series. Ja Morant and co. didn't have problems handling the Timberwolves, getting their 9th win of the season, and celebrating in a big way after the match was over.

While the Grizzlies played great, aiming to reach new heights this season, the T-Wolves are really failing. One NBA analyst tried to explain how bad this team is right now after attending this game, revealing that the body language of the players is the complete opposite of last season.

"the grizzlies just played terribly in 3rd but still extended lead. Seeing Wolves in person is jarring. That spirit they had when last saw em in playoffs is gone. They hardly speak to one another, and when do its usually met w/ an eye-roll," Chris Vernon wrote.

Before the start of the season, Towns and Edwards said that the addition of Gobert forced them to compete for the championship, or the season would have been a disaster. Rudy also said he was done going home in the first or second round of the playoffs, adding more motivation to the team.

Well, it seems like the Frenchman won't live another early elimination in the playoffs since the Timberwolves aren't even on pace to make the play-in tournament.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.