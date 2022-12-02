Skip to main content

Rudy Gobert Sends Ultimatum To Joel Embiid Ahead Of Decision To Play For Team France

Rudy Gobert sent down an ultimatum for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid on whether he wants to play for France either in the FIBA World Cup 2023 or the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Embiid acquired citizenship in two countries. Born in Cameroon, the 28-year-old earned his French and American nationalities, but Gobert says it's up to the big man to decide.

Speaking to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, he explained the factors that Embiid must consider before donning the French jersey.

“It has to come from him. “You are either all in, or you’re not. You can’t just show up.

For me the most important thing is if his heart tells him to be a part of Team France,” Gobert told The Athletic. “I want him to do it for the right reasons. As long as he understands that the French national team is different than the NBA. We have rules, we have things that we do. Sometimes we all have lunch and dinner together — it’s not everybody doing their own thing. These are two different teams.”

Embiid has already been looked at as a potential fit by both France and America. However, there is no denying that Gobert's words come as a bit of a warning, although he does have massive respect for Embiid.

Joel Embiid's Teammate Tobias Harris Defends The 76ers' Star

After playing alongside Joel Embiid for five seasons, Tobias Harris knows more than just a thing or two about his teammate, and better explained Embiid as a person.

Embiid was reportedly a reserved personality and not necessarily one to be part of team dinners up till the last couple of seasons.

Speaking to The Athletic, he said:

“It took me a minute to get him, to get him to start coming because he’s very particular with how he eats his food,” Harris said. “It’s mind-blowing. But now he knows, I’ll always have him set up wherever we go. Like, he’s gonna get the food the way that he likes it.”

There's enough time for Embiid to decide, but team USA, who will have to bag their Olympics ticket next year will be keen to use the services of the 76ers superstar, while France will breathe easy after having already qualified as the host nation.

