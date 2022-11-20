Skip to main content

Rudy Gobert Has 'Unique' Comment On Joel Embiid After Battle On The Court

Minnesota Timberwolves center, Rudy Gobert has some massive respect for his Philadelphia 76ers counterpart, Joel Embiid.

While Embiid had another good night with 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists, the effort though wasn't enough as Minnesota sneaked off with a 112-109 win. However, Embiid's 6-of-15 shooting was something Gobert wasn't perturbed about.

Speaking to the press postgame, the French center revealed that he had respect for Embiid and how a player of his caliber could prove dangerous almost all the time.

Per The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“He’s a very unique player. I know his ability with some power and finesse to be able to attack the rim. But also make you pay for every mistake that you make. It’s tough to guard. You got to be really solid. Even when you are solid, he might hit the shot.”

On his part, Gobert had a quiet shooting night but played his part with 13 rebounds and 1 assist to help his team register their third consecutive win.

Rudy Gobert Pleased With Timberwolves' Good Outings

Prior to the win against the 76ers, the Timberwolves recorded victories against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic. They are now 8-8 tenths in the West.

Gobert was pleased with how things were shaping up. To express his excitement and happiness, he took to Twitter, urging his team to keep up the momentum.

"3 in a row. Let’s keep building."

After a rather rough start to their campaign, Minnesota quickly went from favorites to one of the more disappointing teams in the league. The apparent absence of chemistry between the players further added to their woes as they lost three games in a row at one stage.

Gobert's trade was one of the major headlines in the offseason, with the franchise trading away Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Leandro Bolmaro to add him to their ranks. 

Upon his arrival, he made it clear that it was a championship-or-bust kind of season for the side. The Timberwolves and Gobert play the Miami Heat next, hoping to extend their winning streak and capitalize on the hard-earned momentum.

