Skip to main content

Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”

Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”

Rudy Gobert is a man on a mission. The Center, who was traded to Minnesota Timberwolves for Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Leandro Bolmaro, is all set to suit up alongside Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. And he isn’t looking to just make the postseason but an all-or-nothing shot at the title.

The Frenchman and Towns shared the floor for the first time in their preseason finale against the Brooklyn Nets, and while there was enough proof to show that these players would take some time to hit the straps up and running, Gobert’s body language suggested that he was ready for a greater form of challenge.

Per Jon Krawczynski, Gobert outlined his plans for the season. After playing for the Utah Jazz all of his NBA career, he’s now keen on getting his hands on a Larry O'Brien trophy.

"I didn’t come here to have another good year and lose in the first, second round of the playoffs. Tim didn’t bring me here to do that. He brought me in to have these guys get to that championship level, myself get to that championship level."

Gobert averaged 14.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in 11 games in the 2021 playoffs. The three-time NBA All-Star was one of the major trades in the offseason, and the Wolves will look to make the move count.

The Minnesota Timberwolves And Rudy Gobert On-Court Chemistry Will Take Awhile To Sizzle

In their 112-102 loss against the Nets, it was clear that the synergy between Gobert and the Wolves stars was missing. With the big names spending little time on the hardwood, the chemistry was clunky at best, but there was definitely room for improvement.

Individually, the numbers were fairly good. Gobert ended the day with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Towns had 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists. Edwards chipped in with 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. However, there was work to be done. Per The Athletic, Towns was aware of the threat Gobert posed.

“I think he has been underutilized for years. Just getting him used to being an offensive threat and posting up hard, knowing that the ball may come to him at any moment.”

The Wolves have less than a week to prepare for their opening game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a home skirmish. That may not necessarily give the team enough time to understand each other’s game, but it does hold enough promise for the remainder of the season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Takes A Jab At Giannis Antetokounmpo While Defending His Poor Shooting: "F**k, I Can't Make Everybody Happy, You Know... That's Like Saying Can Giannis Shoot? Can He?"

By Divij Kulkarni
Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Hilariously Described Kevon Looney's Game: "He Don't Give A F**k. He 25 Look Like He 72 Years Old."

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Seemingly Doing Their Signature Hand Shake And Hug Pre-Game: "That's Respect And Professionalism Right There."

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Shuts Down Fans That Are 'Messing With' Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole: "You Guys That Don't Know About Competitive Sport, You Have No Idea... Just Shut The Hell Up And Be A Fan."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Shuts Down Fans That Are 'Messing With' Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole: "You Guys That Don't Know About Competitive Sport, You Have No Idea... Just Shut The Hell Up And Be A Fan."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant Once Dissed Chris Paul For Taking It Easy On Former President Barack Obama In A Pickup Game: "Meanest Little Motherf***er In The League, And You Won't Get Within Ten Feet Of This Guy."
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Once Dissed Chris Paul For Taking It Easy On Former President Barack Obama In A Pickup Game: "Meanest Little Motherf***er In The League, And You Won't Get Within Ten Feet Of This Guy."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Suffering A Hamstring Injury Against the Kings: "He Might Have Played His Last Game Ever For The Lakers"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Suffering A Hamstring Injury Against the Kings: "He Might Have Played His Last Game Ever For The Lakers"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Warriors' First Game With Draymond Green Back In The Lineup: "This May Go Down As The Most Special Team To Date."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Warriors' First Game With Draymond Green Back In The Lineup: "This May Go Down As The Most Special Team To Date."

By Nico Martinez
2000-01 Lakers Players' Salaries: Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant Were Worth Half Of The Team's Salary
NBA

2000-01 Lakers Players' Salaries: Shaquille O'Neal And Kobe Bryant Were Worth Half Of The Team's Salary

By Kyle Daubs
LeBron James’ MVP Points Per Season: King James Deserved More Than Just 4 MVP Awards
NBA

LeBron James’ MVP Points Per Season: King James Deserved More Than Just 4 MVP Awards

By Kyle Daubs
1984 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
NBA

1984 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points

By Nick Mac
Russell Westbrook Exits Lakers Preseason Game Against The Kings With A Hamstring Injury: "This Season Is Cursed"
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Shocks Fans After Exiting Lakers Preseason Game Against The Kings With A Hamstring Injury: "This Season Is Cursed."

By Gautam Varier
Chris Mannix Says There Has Been A Shift In Jayson Tatum's Mentality This Offseason: "A Guy That Went From Kind Of Focused On A Few Different Things To Focused Only On One Thing, And That's Finding A Way To Get His Team To A Championship Level."
NBA Media

Chris Mannix Says There Has Been A Shift In Jayson Tatum's Mentality This Offseason: "A Guy That Went From Kind Of Focused On A Few Different Things To Focused Only On One Thing, And That's Finding A Way To Get His Team To A Championship Level."

By Gautam Varier