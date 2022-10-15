Rudy Gobert Shares His Championship Aspirations For The Coming Season: “I Didn’t Come Here To Lose In The First Round, Second Round Of The Playoffs.”

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Rudy Gobert is a man on a mission. The Center, who was traded to Minnesota Timberwolves for Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Leandro Bolmaro, is all set to suit up alongside Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. And he isn’t looking to just make the postseason but an all-or-nothing shot at the title.

The Frenchman and Towns shared the floor for the first time in their preseason finale against the Brooklyn Nets, and while there was enough proof to show that these players would take some time to hit the straps up and running, Gobert’s body language suggested that he was ready for a greater form of challenge.

Per Jon Krawczynski, Gobert outlined his plans for the season. After playing for the Utah Jazz all of his NBA career, he’s now keen on getting his hands on a Larry O'Brien trophy.

"I didn’t come here to have another good year and lose in the first, second round of the playoffs. Tim didn’t bring me here to do that. He brought me in to have these guys get to that championship level, myself get to that championship level."

Gobert averaged 14.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in 11 games in the 2021 playoffs. The three-time NBA All-Star was one of the major trades in the offseason, and the Wolves will look to make the move count.

The Minnesota Timberwolves And Rudy Gobert On-Court Chemistry Will Take Awhile To Sizzle

In their 112-102 loss against the Nets, it was clear that the synergy between Gobert and the Wolves stars was missing. With the big names spending little time on the hardwood, the chemistry was clunky at best, but there was definitely room for improvement.

Individually, the numbers were fairly good. Gobert ended the day with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists, while Towns had 15 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists. Edwards chipped in with 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. However, there was work to be done. Per The Athletic, Towns was aware of the threat Gobert posed.

“I think he has been underutilized for years. Just getting him used to being an offensive threat and posting up hard, knowing that the ball may come to him at any moment.”

The Wolves have less than a week to prepare for their opening game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a home skirmish. That may not necessarily give the team enough time to understand each other’s game, but it does hold enough promise for the remainder of the season.