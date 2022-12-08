Russell Westbrook Gets Real On LeBron James: "A Great Teammate From Day One And A Better Person"

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook was all support for LeBron James after the latter missed out on the clash against the Toronto Raptors due to ankle soreness.

The short-handed Los Angeles unit fell to Toronto who notched up a 126-113 win. Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverley missed out on the clash and defeat now put them 10-13 in the West.

With the starting trio out of action, Westbrook was looked at as the man to do the job for the Lakers, but his 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists weren't enough to take the over the finish line.

Dennis Schroder (18 points), Thomas Bryant (16 points), and Kendrick Nunn (15 points) did their bit but were outplayed by the Raptors.

Russell Westbrook Has A Message For LeBron James

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the loss, Russell Westbrook fielded questions and shed more insight when he was asked about James' condition and whether he would speak to him after.

The point guard, who has been vital in the Lakers' resurgence ever since coming off the bench, felt James was a "tough guy" and it was hard for him to miss out on a game that would have extended the Lakers' winning streak.

According to Spectrum SportsNet:

"It's very difficult for a guy like him. I know he's a tough guy, but it can be frustrating. Will definitely talk to him. Hopefully, it's nothing too serious and he's been a great teammate from day one and a better person which is even more important and he'll get back to being himself."

James had earlier opined that he was figuring things out game-by-game with Westbrook and Davis. Their superstar squad failed to cause damage last season as injuries to both the forward and the big man saw the side lose more games despite Westbrook's presence. They ended the season 33-49 and failed to make the playoffs.

As far as updates go, Davis and James are day-to-day as the Lakers prepare to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Should the duo miss out, the focus will be on Westbrook to deliver.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.