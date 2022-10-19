Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook started his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, playing against the defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors. They put up a big fight during the first part of the game, but the Dubs were too much to bear for the Purple and Gold, who couldn't keep up. 

Westbrook showed good things during the game, attacking the rim, and even making some long ranges, which made fans worry about the 3-point shooting of the team. The former NBA MVP showed a different face, at least for this game, but not everybody is convinced he's enjoying his time with the Lakers. 

Charles Barkley had some things to say about this during last night's edition of TNT's Inside the NBA. Chuck claimed that Russ isn't looking like his old self and he should leave the Lakers because they're ruining his game. 

"You know how I feel about Russell Westbrook. I admire him, I respect him. It's time for the Lakers to move him. They've taken all his joy out of life and basketball. It's not about the numbers. First of all, the Lakers stink, we can get that out of the way. Those 2 guys are just out there having fun, AD and LeBron, they're just getting numbers. You never thought they were going to win this game."

"This guy used to be so exuberant, playing with great energy and great emotion. I think the wear and tear mentally last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley. The thing is, he's going to get the blame no matter what because the Lakers ain't a championship contender."

This is something that many people have claimed before, but Barkley might be one of the few who said it on a big platform. Still, Russ doesn't seem to agree too much with that sentiment. 

Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers

Following the Warriors' 123-109 win over the Lakers, Russ addressed Barkley's comments, saying that he has reasons to feel happy and that as long as he keeps trying, the rest of the things will fall into place for him. 

"I'm super blessed. I have a lot of great friends, family, good people in my corner to support me through thick and thin and when I have God on my corner, it doesn't really matter what happens outside of that. I stay on course, stay focused, stay locked in. And that's all I can ask, everything else that comes around it, I'm gonna continue doing what I'm doing and everything else will take care of itself."

Westbrook is ready to bounce back this season, and after a couple of controversies during the preseason, he's ready to make a statement with the Purple and Gold. It won't be easy, but the point guard remains confident in his talents and his team. It'll be interesting to see how this season develops for Westbrook, but after posting 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, you can say that he might be on a good track to a revenge season. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers

By Orlando Silva
Kendrick Perkins Destroys Lakers GM Rob Pelinka After Getting Embarrassed By The Warriors In Season Opener: "Rob Pelinka Needs To Be Ashamed Of Himself For This Roster He Put Together Doing The Off-Season."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Destroys Lakers GM Rob Pelinka After Getting Embarrassed By The Warriors In Season Opener: "Rob Pelinka Needs To Be Ashamed Of Himself For This Roster He Put Together Doing The Off-Season."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Offered His Son $5,000 If He Scored 25 Points: "Shaq Is An Inspiration And A Good Role Model"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Hilarious Meme Of Draymond Green Wearing A $140 Million Suit: "Looking Like Money. You Know What I'm Talking About."
NBA Media

Hilarious Meme Of Draymond Green Wearing A $140 Million Suit: "Looking Like Money. You Know What I'm Talking About."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Superstars And Legends Who Never Scored 50+ Points In A Game
NBA

NBA Superstars And Legends Who Never Scored 50+ Points In A Game

By Kyle Daubs
The 20 NBA Players With The Most Assists Per Game In The Last 40 Years: John Stockton And Magic Johnson Are The Greatest Playmakers Ever
NBA

The 20 NBA Players With The Most Assists Per Game In The Last 40 Years: John Stockton And Magic Johnson Are The Greatest Playmakers Ever

By Eddie Bitar
Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh', I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh,' I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Said The Lakers Don't Have Good Shooters But That Doesn't Mean They Can't Win
NBA Media

LeBron James Said The Lakers Don't Have Good Shooters But That Doesn't Mean They Can't Win

By Divij Kulkarni
Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Wasn't Suspended For Punching Jordan Poole: "He Earned This Ring Ceremony. I Wouldn't Take That Away From Him."
NBA Media

Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Wasn't Suspended For Punching Jordan Poole: "He Earned This Ring Ceremony. I Wouldn't Take That Away From Him."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Michael Jordan Ended Up On A Company's Board Of Directors Just Because He Liked An Item Worth $250
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Ended Up On A Company's Board Of Directors Just Because He Liked An Item Worth $250

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Loved Watching Jordan Poole Give Draymond Green An Assist Against The Lakers: "I Feel Like I Just Witnessed A Historic Moment"

By Divij Kulkarni
Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy
NBA Media

Bill Russell's Wife Jeannine Was Tearing Up As The Celtics Showed Her On The Jumbotron After Honoring Russell's Legacy

By Divij Kulkarni
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Kevin Durant Career Comparison: Which Superstar Has The Better Career?
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Kevin Durant Career Comparison: Which Superstar Has The Better Career?

By Eddie Bitar
Anthony Edwards Is 1 Pound Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns Despite Being 8 Inches Shorter Than Him
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Is 1 Pound Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns Despite Being 8 Inches Shorter Than Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Jerry West Wants People To Stop Hating LeBron James And Recognize His Greatness: "I Wish People Would Leave Him Alone."
NBA Media

Jerry West Wants People To Stop Hating LeBron James And Recognize His Greatness: "I Wish People Would Leave Him Alone."

By Aikansh Chaudhary