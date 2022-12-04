Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night was the high point of the season so far for the Los Angeles Lakers. There was a point earlier on in the campaign when it looked like the franchise was about to hit rock bottom, but they have bounced back and look like a playoff team at the moment.

A loss to the Sacramento Kings last month had left the Lakers with a 2-10 record, but they proceeded to win 7 of their next 9 games to improve to 9-12. The win over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Bucks was easily the most impressive result among those 7, but there was an unfortunate incident during the game when Russell Westbrook got into a heated exchange with a fan.

Russell Westbrook Speaks Out On Heated Exchange With A Fan

The exchange took place toward the end of the first quarter, with the Lakers leading 33-31. After Westbrook went up to contest a three-pointer in the corner, a Bucks fan said something to him, and the two got into it. Russ was asked about the incident after the game and said that the fan crossed the line.

(starts at 2:57 mark):

"We don't have to talk about it. I’ll figure it out with the league. Just respect for the game. Sometimes, obviously, things get said throughout the game, and just being respectful is the thing I stand on. I don't mind people coming to the game and heckling and different things, but there’s a certain line you don't cross and I feel like it crossed it. I’ll handle it and move forward."

The fan was briefly escorted away as security questioned him about the incident, but he was allowed to return on the condition that he didn't cause any more problems. Westbrook has had issues with fans in the past as well, with an ugly scene in Utah immediately coming to mind. It remains to be seen what happens next here, as Westbrook will have a conversation with the league office.

