Russell Westbrook Was Once Attacked With Racial Slurs By Utah Jazz Fans

Russell Westbrook has had his fair number of exchanges with fans. The former NBA MVP was loved by his supporters and heavily criticized by his haters, who sometimes took things too far, crossing the line when addressing Westbrook. 

In recent hours, he starred in another controversial moment with a Milwaukee Bucks fan. Westbrook was livid when talking about this fan sitting courtside, claiming that the person used bad language towards him. However, the fan claimed he didn't say anything to Russ. 

This isn't the first time Westbrook has been involved in these situations, and there was an infamous one in Utah that Russ wasn't letting happen so easily. Back in 2019, the then Oklahoma City Thunder star was attacked by Utah Jazz fans, and he wasn't having any of that. 

Westbrook claimed that a fan used racist language against him, and he went off on the heckler and his wife, who allegedly used the same language against the Thunder superstar. 

Via TMZ Sports:

Brodie says he doesn't regret the blowup because he heard something completely different -- something racially charged -- "Get down on your knees like you're used to" ... and that's what made him go nuclear.

"For me, I'm just not going to continue to take disrespect for my family," Westbrook told reporters after the game.

"And if I had to do it again, I would say the same exact thing, because I truly will stand up for myself, for my family, for my kids, for my wife, for my mom, for my dad every single time.

"I expect anybody else to do the same. So that's kind of where I'm at with the whole situation."

"As for beating up his wife, I have never put my hand on a woman; I never will. Never been in any domestic violence before. Never have before, but once he said the comment, his wife repeated the same thing to me as well. So that's kind of how that started."

This was something serious, and the fan who initiated the altercation was banned from life. The Utah Jazz fans have earned a reputation around the league, with some players like Vernon Maxwell getting into a long-term beef with them. Last year, they also starred in controversy with Ja Morant's dad, which didn't sit well with anybody around the league. 

The Jazz fans have been involved in this type of controversy more than once and it doesn't seem like that will change anytime soon. This time, however, a Milwaukee Bucks fan was the one stirring the pot with Brodie, and he wasn't having any of that. 

