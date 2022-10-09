Russell Westbrook's Bold Assessment Of His Shooting Abilities: "I Know I'm A Good Shooter, And I'm Very Confident In Myself And My Ability To Shoot The Basketball."

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook is getting ready for a challenging 2022-23 NBA season where he'll try to show people that he can make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers. After a struggling first season with the Purple and Gold, Brodie is set to change the narrative, help his team win games and compete in the stacked Western Conference.

While the people inside the organization seem to be confident ahead of the new season, others don't think the Lakers have reasons to dream this campaign. Well, if we take Westbrook's words, they could be up for a terrific season where Russ, LeBron James and Anthony Davis play well together and lead the Lakers to a top spot in the West.

Meanwhile, the former NBA MVP is learning his role in Darvin Ham's system, which is one of the reasons why Lakers Nation hopes to see a different face from this team.

Russell Westbrook's Bold Assessment Of His Shooting Abilities

Westbrook recently talked about his offseason and the adjustments he made to improve his game. One would think that he worked on his shooting abilities, but the player boldly said that he's a good shooter and knows he can make long-range shots consistently.

"I know I'm a good shooter, and I'm very confident in myself and my ability to shoot the basketball," he said, per Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. "Just continue working on my craft as I always have and take good shots. The quality of shots is important. Making sure I'm not taking the bad ones is something I try to emphasize, attacking the basket."

He admits that being coached by Ham has made him change his game a little bit and have a different approach while he gets ready for the 2022-23 season.

“Definitely different – just the ability to be able to get in the open floor, attack with space, take my time,” he said after Saturday’s Lakers practice. “Miss or make, shots will come as the season prolongs. But just get in that rhythm and know that I can get to any spot that I want to and get in-rhythm shots for sure, so far.”

Russell Westbrook has been bold his entire career, as he doesn't care what people think of what he does or says. The point guard is now ready to make a statement on the Lakers, who once again are rumored to be looking to trade him away. If Russ is able to turn things around, it would be one of the biggest comebacks we've seen in recent times.