Skip to main content

Sam Cassell Passionately Says Stephen Curry Is The 2nd Greatest Point Guard Of All Time: "He's Second Behind Magic As The Point God."

Sam Cassell Passionately Says Stephen Curry Is The 2nd Greatest Point Guard Of All Time: "He's Second Behind Magic As The Point God."

Following a magical rise to the top in the 2021-22 NBA season, Stephen Curry has established himself as a top 10 player of all time, winning multiple championships with the Golden State Warriors, along with other individual accolades. The Chef is great as they come, and more people have started to recognize that. 

After winning his 4th championship last season, he's expected to make another deep run in the playoffs and show why he's held in such high regard by his peers, analysts, and even legends of the game. 

Steph is one of the greatest players in his position in league history, but for many people, it's hard to give him a specific place among the greatest point guard to set foot on an NBA court. Well, not for Sam Cassell, who thinks only one person has surpassed Steph after all these years. 

Sam Cassell Passionately Says Stephen Curry Is The 2nd Greatest Point Guard Of All Time

The Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach recently sat down with Kevin Garnett on his 'KG Certified' show, talking about Steph and showering the 34-year-old player in praise. For Cassell, only Magic Johnson is better than Steph in the all-time point guard list. 

"Steph Curry showed me so much this year, I've always been a fan 'cause he has a unique ability that a lot of guys don't have. He shoots the basketball, he has great handles, [he finishes at the rim] left hand, right hand. Steph Curry this year... He's second now. That’s my opinion. He’s second behind Magic as the Point God. He’s that damn good. Handles, he can pass it, he can shoot it, he can shoot the mid-range, he got layups, he got floaters, he's stronger now. I don't know how long he's going to play, but he ain't chasing records, he's just chasing championships."

Steph made a huge impact on the NBA, becoming the greatest shooter of all time while changing the way the game is played. He's still going strong, and nothing points out that he will slow down anytime soon. As the years go by, Curry only gets better, and perhaps, at the end of his career, more people will consider him the greatest point guard of all time, even ahead of Magic. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Sam Cassell Passionately Says Stephen Curry Is The 2nd Greatest Point Guard Of All Time: "He's Second Behind Magic As The Point God."
NBA Media

Sam Cassell Passionately Says Stephen Curry Is The 2nd Greatest Point Guard Of All Time: "He's Second Behind Magic As The Point God."

By Orlando Silva
Robert Horry Said That Throwing A Towel In Danny Ainge's Face Was The Best Professional Move He Ever Made: "I Hated Danny Ainge With A Passion."
NBA Media

Robert Horry Said That Throwing A Towel In Danny Ainge's Face Was The Best Professional Move He Ever Made: "I Hated Danny Ainge With A Passion."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Predict Draymond Green And Jordan Poole’s Reconciliation Using A Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Video
NBA Media

NBA Fans Predict Draymond Green And Jordan Poole’s Reconciliation Using A Magic Johnson And Isiah Thomas Video

By Divij Kulkarni
Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT
NBA

Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT

By Kyle Daubs
Blake Griffin Apparently Throws Shade At Nets While Praising Celtics' Locker Room Vibes: "Different Atmosphere Than I'm Used To, In A Good Way."
NBA Media

Blake Griffin Apparently Throws Shade At Nets While Praising Celtics' Locker Room Vibes: "Different Atmosphere Than I'm Used To, In A Good Way."

By Orlando Silva
Rob Pelinka
NBA Media

Rob Pelinka And The Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Agree On A Multi-Year Contract Extension

By Nico Martinez
Jordan Poole and Draymond Green
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: TMZ Likely Paid 'Less Than $10,000' For Infamous Draymond Green Video

By Nico Martinez
Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."
NBA Media

Monty Williams Defends Draymond Green’s Character After Jordan Poole Altercation: "That's Really Not Who He Is... That's Not The Guy I Know."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Draymond Green Is Hoping To Play For The Warriors On Opening Night: "Yeah, I Expect To Play. Now, Will I Play? That's A Totally Different Story."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Is Hoping To Play For The Warriors On Opening Night: "Yeah, I Expect To Play. Now, Will I Play? That's A Totally Different Story."

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: LeBron James And Bronny James Living It Up As Travis Scott Performs For Bronny's 18th Birthday
NBA Media

Video: LeBron James And Bronny James Living It Up As Travis Scott Performs For Bronny's 18th Birthday

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Destroys People That Say LeBron James Doesn't Have A Killer Instinct Like Michael Jordan: "If You Don't Have Killer Instinct, How You Get 38,000 Points?"

By Divij Kulkarni
Skip Bayless Says That Draymond Green's Jealousy Of Jordan Poole Made Him Punch In The Face: "There’s Something About The Threat Of Jordan Poole Being The New Member Of The Big 3.”
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Says That Draymond Green's Jealousy Of Jordan Poole Made Him Punch In The Face: "There’s Something About The Threat Of Jordan Poole Being The New Member Of The Big 3.”

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal's Hilarious Response To Rapper N.O.R.E Taking A Shot About His Free-Throws: "I Ain't A Baller, I'm A Rapper."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal's Hilarious Response To Rapper N.O.R.E Taking A Shot About His Free-Throws: "I Ain't A Baller, I'm A Rapper."

By Divij Kulkarni
Jaylen Brown Challenges Jayson Tatum To Be A More Vocal Leader This Season For The Celtics To 'Correct The Ship': "We're Gonna Need Him To Speak More"
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Challenges Jayson Tatum To Be A More Vocal Leader This Season For The Celtics To 'Correct The Ship': "We're Gonna Need Him To Speak More"

By Divij Kulkarni
Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Media

Ja Morant Shuts Down Talks Of Jordan Poole Potentially Being Traded To The Memphis Grizzlies

By Divij Kulkarni
Allen Iverson Revealed Where He Learned His Legendary Crossover That He Used On Michael Jordan
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Revealed Where He Learned His Legendary Crossover That He Used On Michael Jordan

By Divij Kulkarni