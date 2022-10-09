Sam Cassell Passionately Says Stephen Curry Is The 2nd Greatest Point Guard Of All Time: "He's Second Behind Magic As The Point God."

Following a magical rise to the top in the 2021-22 NBA season, Stephen Curry has established himself as a top 10 player of all time, winning multiple championships with the Golden State Warriors, along with other individual accolades. The Chef is great as they come, and more people have started to recognize that.

After winning his 4th championship last season, he's expected to make another deep run in the playoffs and show why he's held in such high regard by his peers, analysts, and even legends of the game.

Steph is one of the greatest players in his position in league history, but for many people, it's hard to give him a specific place among the greatest point guard to set foot on an NBA court. Well, not for Sam Cassell, who thinks only one person has surpassed Steph after all these years.

The Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach recently sat down with Kevin Garnett on his 'KG Certified' show, talking about Steph and showering the 34-year-old player in praise. For Cassell, only Magic Johnson is better than Steph in the all-time point guard list.

"Steph Curry showed me so much this year, I've always been a fan 'cause he has a unique ability that a lot of guys don't have. He shoots the basketball, he has great handles, [he finishes at the rim] left hand, right hand. Steph Curry this year... He's second now. That’s my opinion. He’s second behind Magic as the Point God. He’s that damn good. Handles, he can pass it, he can shoot it, he can shoot the mid-range, he got layups, he got floaters, he's stronger now. I don't know how long he's going to play, but he ain't chasing records, he's just chasing championships."

Steph made a huge impact on the NBA, becoming the greatest shooter of all time while changing the way the game is played. He's still going strong, and nothing points out that he will slow down anytime soon. As the years go by, Curry only gets better, and perhaps, at the end of his career, more people will consider him the greatest point guard of all time, even ahead of Magic.