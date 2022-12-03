Skip to main content

Scottie Pippen Reveals The Toughest Opponent He Ever Faced On The Court

Scottie Pippen To The Chicago Bulls

Scottie Pippen is considered one of the best two-way players in the NBA, doing a lot to help his team on the offensive side and being the defensive cornerstone of each of them during his career. All this effort and desire to win made Scottie a big legend while also helping him win six NBA championships. 

As the best defender on the mighty Chicago Bulls of the 90s, Scottie had to face big rivals, starring in incredible duels against other legends. Pippen's opinion on this is very important, and he recently talked about the toughest opponent he faced on the court. 

After winning six NBA championships, and going through very difficult series, the Chicago Bulls legend collected many memorable duels, but there was one that stood out for him. 

Talking with TheSpun, where he selected his all-time starting lineup, Pippen also talked about the toughest opponent he faced in his career. The point forward didn't hesitate with his selection, although he claimed that he had many good duels. 

TheSpun: You obviously got to play both with and against some of the all-time greats. Who would you say was the toughest opponent you ever faced on the court?

Pippen: I mean, there’s a numerous amount of players I could name but I would probably say Dominique Wilkins. I kind of caught him at the pinnacle of his career. It was a very competitive division back then, early on especially in my career.

Pippen is one of the greatest defenders the NBA has seen, although he never won a DPOY award. No. 33 was always ready to take the biggest challenge on defense every game, and it's clear that every rival had an impact on him, but Dominique Wilkins really took it to the next level. 

The Atlanta Hawks was one of the most underrated players of his era, although he recorded impressive seasons with the Hawks. Playing in the same era as the Chicago Bulls hurt his chances to be greater, but it's good to see other legends giving him some flowers.

