Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.

Following his return, the Bulls needed to make sure that they provided him with enough talent to lead the team to glory once again. The organization decided to do so by signing Dennis Rodman to the team in order to improve the defense. Pairing Rodman with the dynamic duo of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen did wonders for the team as they won three more rings.

Scottie Pippen On Dennis Rodman's Change In Behavior Off The Court

Rodman may have been one of the best rebounders to ever play the game of basketball, but he was by far the perfect teammate in some regards. He had an eccentric personality, and his off-court antics were simply off the charts.

His teammate Scottie Pippen once talked about Rodman apparently living two lives in an interview. Pippen shared that Rodman was a complete professional on the court, but the same cannot be said for him off the court.

"Dennis was living two different lives we also understood that. You know, he was so professional out on the basketball court. We knew Dennis stayed out till 5:00 AM. Someone would tell us like Dennis just got back in from Vegas."

As Pippen mentioned, Rodman may party till 5:00 AM ahead of a game in the NBA, but when he entered the basketball court, he delivered his absolute best to help the Bulls win.

Evidently, the two players shared a mutual respect for each other since, after MJ's first retirement, Rodman hailed Pippen as the best player in the league at the time. If they didn't have that respect between themselves during their playing days, the Bulls dynasty may never have been as successful as it became during the 1990s.