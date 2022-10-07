Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”

Shaquille O'Neal has always been a fun guy who likes to make people laugh. However, Shaq is often accused of being sensitive when people do the things he often does to others. His participation in Inside the NBA are the perfect sample of that, but O'Neal has suffered this on different occasions over the years.

Once, he was punk'd by actor Ashton Kutcher when they met on the latter's show. Shaq didn't like the outcome of that encounter and decided he was gonna beat up Kutcher for his disrespect.

The joke consisted of Shaq getting his tired slashed in a parking lot after somebody complained about the Los Angeles Lakers legend taking too much space. The situation got heated and Shaq got physical with this person before finding out he was being pranked.

O'Neal was a fan of that show, but he didn't like being punk'd and thought he would beat Kutcher up when they met again.

Fortunately for Ashton, who maybe would have stood a chance against Shaq, the 4x NBA champion learned that he was married to Mila Kunis and decided to put things to rest. Many years after that moment, Shaq would reveal to Kunis that he was serious about beating up Kutcher until he learned who was his wife (3:57).

“You saved your husband from getting beat up,” O'Neal told Kunis when he replaced Jimmy Kimmel on his show in 2017. “I was a fan of his show, so when I finally meet him, let’s just say it’s on a Friday, I said, you’ll never punk me. Bet 100,000. So he punk’s me the next day. I was so pissed, I was like I’mma kill him. But then when I saw he was married to you, I let him go. He’s a good guy, give him a hug and a kiss from me.”

Kunis added that her husband tried to punk her too, but that never worked for Kutcher. Unlike Shaq, she had a way to avoid those pranks and remain happy with Ashton. These pranks became more common over the years, but not everybody had the chance to piss off a big legend like Shaquille O'Neal.