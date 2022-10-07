Skip to main content

Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”

Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”

Shaquille O'Neal has always been a fun guy who likes to make people laugh. However, Shaq is often accused of being sensitive when people do the things he often does to others. His participation in Inside the NBA are the perfect sample of that, but O'Neal has suffered this on different occasions over the years. 

Once, he was punk'd by actor Ashton Kutcher when they met on the latter's show. Shaq didn't like the outcome of that encounter and decided he was gonna beat up Kutcher for his disrespect. 

The joke consisted of Shaq getting his tired slashed in a parking lot after somebody complained about the Los Angeles Lakers legend taking too much space. The situation got heated and Shaq got physical with this person before finding out he was being pranked. 

O'Neal was a fan of that show, but he didn't like being punk'd and thought he would beat Kutcher up when they met again. 

Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis

Fortunately for Ashton, who maybe would have stood a chance against Shaq, the 4x NBA champion learned that he was married to Mila Kunis and decided to put things to rest. Many years after that moment, Shaq would reveal to Kunis that he was serious about beating up Kutcher until he learned who was his wife (3:57). 

“You saved your husband from getting beat up,” O'Neal told Kunis when he replaced Jimmy Kimmel on his show in 2017.

“I was a fan of his show, so when I finally meet him, let’s just say it’s on a Friday, I said, you’ll never punk me. Bet 100,000. So he punk’s me the next day. I was so pissed, I was like I’mma kill him. But then when I saw he was married to you, I let him go. He’s a good guy, give him a hug and a kiss from me.”

Kunis added that her husband tried to punk her too, but that never worked for Kutcher. Unlike Shaq, she had a way to avoid those pranks and remain happy with Ashton. These pranks became more common over the years, but not everybody had the chance to piss off a big legend like Shaquille O'Neal. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Almost Hurt Ashton Kutcher Until He Learned He Was Married To Mila Kunis: “When I Saw He Was Married To You, I Let Him Go.”

By Orlando Silva
The Current NBA Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers
NBA

The Current NBA Players Who Will Be First-Ballot Hall Of Famers

By Nick Mac
Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."
NBA Media

Shareef O'Neal Claims He Has Cleared His Differences With Father Shaquille O'Neal Over Entering NBA Draft: "He Wanted Me To Stay In School. I Wanted To Better Myself Through This."

By Aditya Mohapatra
Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."
NBA Media

Colin Cowherd Defends Draymond Green, Believes A Team Needs A Player Like Him To Succeed: "You Got To Have Somebody, When You Win A Championship, To Poke You. Dennis Rodman Did It For The Bulls, Udonis Haslem Has Done It For Miami."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season
NBA Media

NBA GMs Select The Best Player At Each Position For The 2022-23 Season

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Upset With Shaquille O'Neal For Constantly Hating On Him: "Why Is He Hating On Me? He Should Be Happy That Somebody Is Trying To Follow In His Footsteps."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard On The Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James: "I Always Felt Like Kobe Was Like Batman And LeBron's Like Captain America, For Real."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Furiously Punched Jordan Poole In The Face And Knocked Him Down During Their Altercation

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Says He Felt Very Disrespected When He Was Snubbed From The NBA 75 Team: "F*ck It, I Don't Even Wanna Play Basketball."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
draymond poole
NBA Media

NBA Fans Angrily React To Video Of Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole In The Face

By Orlando Silva
Bill Simmons Says Only 4 NBA Teams Would Not Trade Their Superstars For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says Only 4 NBA Teams Would Not Trade Their Superstars For Victor Wembanyama

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Bill Simmons Jokes The Golden State Warriors Would Have A 2-Day Long Meeting Before They Decide To Not Trade Stephen Curry For Victor Wembanyama
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Jokes The Golden State Warriors Would Have A 2-Day Long Meeting Before They Decide To Not Trade Stephen Curry For Victor Wembanyama

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Karl-Anthony Towns Set To Star In HBO Max Adult Scooby Doo Series 'Velma'
NBA Media

Karl-Anthony Towns Set To Star In HBO Max Adult Scooby Doo Series 'Velma'

By Aditya Mohapatra
Drafting Victor Wembanyama Could Bring $500 Million In Value To A Franchise, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA Media

Drafting Victor Wembanyama Could Bring $500 Million In Value To A Franchise, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create The Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Calls Out NBA Stars Who Want To Team Up And Create Superteams: "Michael Jordan Didn't Win For A Long Time. He Didn't Say, 'Hey, I Can't Beat The Pistons.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Referees Will Give Out Warning Cards To Fans: "After Receiving This Warning, You Verbally Abuse Any Player, Coach, Game Official, Or Spectator... You Will Be Immediately Ejected From The Arena Without Refund."
NBA Media

NBA Referees Give Out Warning Cards To Fans: "After Receiving This Warning, You Verbally Abuse Any Player, Coach, Game Official, Or Spectator... You Will Be Immediately Ejected From The Arena Without Refund."

By Aditya Mohapatra