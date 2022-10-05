Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Roasted Logan Paul On His Own Show: "Do Me A Favor, Close Your Legs When You Talk To Me."

There are few NBA personalities as funny and charming as Shaquille O'Neal can be when the mood is on him. Shaq has always been a larger-than-life character throughout his NBA career, but he is even more so when the cameras are on, it's a large part of what has allowed him to build such a strong career as a part of the media. 

And it's not just off-the-cuff hilarity that Shaq brings to the table, few can make fun of people as ruthlessly but in good humor as the Big Diesel. His Shaqtin A Fool segment is one of the most popular segments in basketball media. The big man has been a bit of a prankster from his playing days, even though sometimes it might have gone too far, as Grant Hill once revealed in a story. 

But O'Neal is an incredibly smart and more mature individual now, so he knows where to draw the line. However, when the roasts are on, he'll flame just about anyone. His achievements make it hard to question Shaq in matters like these, and Rudy Gobert has been at the receiving end of quite a few digs from Superman. But it's not just basketball players Shaq's roasts are limited to now. 

Shaquille O'Neal Made Fun Of Logan Paul To His Face

Logan Paul is a controversial figure, his career has been one filled with a lot of criticism. Despite this, Paul has built a huge brand of himself after starting on YouTube. He is a fighter, which has gained him some fans, but mostly he's known for his candid and often hilarious personality. But that didn't stop him from getting roasted by Shaq on his show, Impaulsive. 

(starts at 2:34 minutes)

"Do me a favor, close your legs when you talk to me. He's like... Jeez, just close your legs with those little boy shorts you got on... (Talking about Paul's glasses) No, I see you, Jeffrey Dahmer joining us. You've been watching Netflix, and so have I."

That's quite a burn from Shaq, and it appeared very early on the show as well, Shaq was pulling no punches. The big man went on to talk about his new goals moving forward and even addressed the GOAT debate for a bit, but only Shaq has the confidence to start the show by destroying the host. Truly, no one is safe when Dr. O'Neal gets to roasting. 

