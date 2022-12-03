Shaquille O'Neal Slams Rudy Gobert For His Rant Against Timberwolves Fans

Credit: Fadeaway World

Shaquille O'Neal had some words for Rudy Gobert after the latter slammed Minnesota Timberwolves fans earlier this week.

The French star, not one to mince words, felt the fans could focus on cheering the team rather than boo them when the chips are down.

According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Gobert felt the team was improving, but also added that fans could be a lot more supportive.

Rudy Gobert says he feels the Wolves are starting to play better, but took a step back with some mistakes tonight. He also is asking the fans to support them in their struggles rather than boo

“I just don’t appreciate people that come in and boo your team. When you’re a fan, you gotta support your team in the tough or the good moments. There’s no team in NBA history that only had good moments, so if you’re not going to support us in the tough moments, just stay home. I think if you’re going to embrace us in the tough moments, then come and then we’re going to love the support.”

The Wolves notched up a win against the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this week but lost to the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards.

Shaquille O'Neal's Words To Rudy Gobert Following His Message To Minnesota Timberwolves Fans

Shaquille O'Neal has always been a straight shooter with his opinions and his take on Rudy Gobert's message to the fans was simple and direct.

Speaking on the recent episode of 'The Big Podcast', the former Los Angeles Lakers star asked Gobert to focus on his game.

"Stop taking your phone and writing to whoever's writing stuff in space. Why don't you get out there and just play? There you go. I've been booed before. You know that. You're the biggest guy there, and you ain't doing let's go!"

He further added:

"Get 25 rebounds, get nine blocks. Stop letting people dunk on you. Put somebody on your ass about that instead of crying to the fans."

Gobert was traded to the Timberwolves with the intention of making the team bonafide title contenders. While they are 11-11 at the time of writing, the side has been inconsistent. The big man and the misfiring outfit will have a chance to win their fans' hearts when they play the Oklahoma City Thunder next.

