Should Stephen Curry Be In The MVP Conversation: Fadeaway World Podcast Episode No. 2

Stephen Curry is without a doubt one of the best players to have ever played the game of basketball. He is the best 3PT shooter ever, and many people consider him to be a top-10 player of all time. Currently, Stephen Curry is averaging 30.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 7.0 APG.

In the recent episode of the Fadeaway World Podcast, Lee Tran and Kyle Daubs discussed whether Stephen Curry is in the MVP conversation. Though Lee had Curry as high as No. 4 in the MVP discussion, Kyle wasn't quite sold. (12:00)

Lee Tran: I have Steph Curry over Luka as my No. 4... I think that Steph Curry is a player that demands so much attention from the opposing defense. He uplifts 2 through 15 on the Warriors roster. Without him they look pretty bad... they just don't look the same... the team doesn't quite function the same without them... His main MVP candidacy for me lies in the fact that every time he crosses half-court, there are one or two people on him... he's a complete offensive player. I don't think he has holes in his game... Putting up really good stats, but the record isn't there.

Kyle Daubs: Curry could easily jump to that same status as Booker [No. 3 on both lists]... with the way the standings are... the Warriors are the 10th seed, and 2 wins could easily put them up to where the Kings are at the 4th seed. The issue for me right now is... I haven't been blown away by the Warriors. It has everything to do with that slow start... sometimes they're good, and sometimes they're bad. I don't have Curry in my top 5 right now. But this is the fun thing about these types of rankings... you could ask me next week, the Warriors could win 3 games, and Stephen Curry could shoot up to 3rd [on the MVP list].

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry has been playing at a high level, and hopefully, he is able to help the Golden State Warriors bounce back and play at a high level. The Warriors can definitely get back to the playoffs this year, and we'll see if they repeat as champions.

On top of the Stephen Curry MVP talk, we also discuss other intriguing MVP candidates. Some players mentioned include Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Zion Williamson.

