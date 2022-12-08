Stephen Curry Sells His $31 Million Mansion In Silicon Valley

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looks to be on the path of retiring with the team as a career player, never having left the team even once. As a result, he has lived in California his entire NBA career, even settling in the state with his wife Ayesha Curry.

Steph bought a $31 million mansion in Atherton in Silicon Valley in 2019 and was bound to settle there with his family. However, he has officially sold the house to a Singapore-based billionaire for $150,000 more than what he paid for it.

Though the deal was actually inked last fall, it’s only now the general public has sussed out that NBA star Stephen “Steph” Curry quietly sold off his California “dream home,” a lavish residence in the affluent Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton. Records reveal the estate sold for $31.2 million, or only about $150,000 more than the Golden State Warriors point guard paid for the place a little over three years ago, back in June 2019. Per records, the off-market buyer is Singapore-based billionaire Forrest Li. A Stanford MBA graduate, China-born Li is founder, chairman and group CEO of Singapore-based Sea, a video game and e-commerce company known for its wildly successful Free Fire title, as well as the Shopee platform. Once Singapore’s richest man, Li was one of the biggest losers in the tech market crash earlier this year, shedding nearly $18 billion off his net worth, per Bloomberg. But he’s still one of China’s wealthiest businessmen, with a newly trimmed estimated net worth of around $3 billion. (h/t Dirt)

Curry recently signed an extension with the Warriors, so he and his family are expected to relocate to a new house in the area.

Stephen Curry's Historic Year On The Court

Similar to 2020-21 when Stephen Curry was having a historic year while the Golden State Warriors were struggling, the same is happening again this year. The Warriors just lost a shocker to the Utah Jazz without Curry available. He is averaging 30.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 6.6 rebounds in 23 games this season

Hopefully, the Golden State faithful sees the team have more success as the season goes on. The team has been linked to possible trades but hasn't pulled the trigger just yet, making fans question the commitment the ownership has to make Curry's twilight in the NBA filled with success.

