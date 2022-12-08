Fans Can't Believe Golden State Warriors Choked A Late Lead Against The Utah Jazz

Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling to break out of mediocrity this entire season, hovering around the middle of the West with a .500 record. They had the chance to improve their record to 14-12 and climb out of the .500 hell they've been in, but ended up losing a game they had in the bag.

Without Stephen Curry, the Warriors took on the Utah Jazz and saw great performances from Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson. They went into the last 24 seconds of the 4th quarter with a 3-point lead after Jordan Clarkson had been ejected for a foul on Jonathan Kuminga.

With the game 122-119 in the Warriors' favor, the Jazz sent Jordan Poole to the line, who split his shots to give GSW a 4-point lead. However, Malik Beasley would hit a big 3 and then the Jazz would force a turnover for an easy dunk by rookie Simone Fontecchio to create a 5-point swing in 13 seconds to win. Fans are stunned by this loss for the reigning champs.

Poole had a sensational game, but missing the free throw and then turning the ball over really cost the Warriors this game. His 36 points will be great for his season averages but he'll definitely be feeling upset about how this ended.

Will The Warriors Contend This Season?

Everyone has been putting off the holes the Warriors have shown through the start of the season by saying they will put it together. However, they keep losing games they shouldn't and remain stuck in the middle of the table. They don't look like contenders right now.

The team could make one trade and change their fortunes, with Jakob Poeltl from the Spurs being a realistic possibility to give the Warriors a fundamentally sound center in their starting lineup. A move might be needed to freshen things up, as this team is not looking like they can win a championship at this moment.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.