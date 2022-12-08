Skip to main content

Fans Can't Believe Golden State Warriors Choked A Late Lead Against The Utah Jazz

Fans Can't Believe Golden State Warriors Choked A Late Lead Against The Utah Jazz

The Golden State Warriors have been struggling to break out of mediocrity this entire season, hovering around the middle of the West with a .500 record. They had the chance to improve their record to 14-12 and climb out of the .500 hell they've been in, but ended up losing a game they had in the bag.

Without Stephen Curry, the Warriors took on the Utah Jazz and saw great performances from Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson. They went into the last 24 seconds of the 4th quarter with a 3-point lead after Jordan Clarkson had been ejected for a foul on Jonathan Kuminga.

With the game 122-119 in the Warriors' favor, the Jazz sent Jordan Poole to the line, who split his shots to give GSW a 4-point lead. However, Malik Beasley would hit a big 3 and then the Jazz would force a turnover for an easy dunk by rookie Simone Fontecchio to create a 5-point swing in 13 seconds to win. Fans are stunned by this loss for the reigning champs.

Poole had a sensational game, but missing the free throw and then turning the ball over really cost the Warriors this game. His 36 points will be great for his season averages but he'll definitely be feeling upset about how this ended.

Will The Warriors Contend This Season?  

Everyone has been putting off the holes the Warriors have shown through the start of the season by saying they will put it together. However, they keep losing games they shouldn't and remain stuck in the middle of the table. They don't look like contenders right now.

The team could make one trade and change their fortunes, with Jakob Poeltl from the Spurs being a realistic possibility to give the Warriors a fundamentally sound center in their starting lineup. A move might be needed to freshen things up, as this team is not looking like they can win a championship at this moment. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Fans Can't Believe Golden State Warriors Choked A Late Lead Against The Utah Jazz
NBA Media

Fans Can't Believe Golden State Warriors Choked A Late Lead Against The Utah Jazz

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kyrie Irving Wears Shoes That Say 'I'm Free' After Nike Ended Relationship With Him
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Wears Shoes That Say 'I'm Free' After Nike Ended Relationship With Him

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
trade
NBA Trade Rumors

The Clever Trade Idea For The Lakers And Knicks: Lakers Get Julius Randle And Two Players

By Lee Tran
Ben Gordon Allegedly Tried To Stab Civilians With A Sewing Needle
NBA Media

Ben Gordon Allegedly Tried To Stab Civilians With A Sewing Needle

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lebron brady
NBA Media

LeBron James Compares Himself To Tom Brady: "We're The Same... Out There For Championships."

By Lee Tran
Chiney Ogwumike Says Luka Doncic Isn't A Selfish Player After Game-Winning Pass Against The Nuggets
NBA Media

Chiney Ogwumike Says Luka Doncic Isn't A Selfish Player After Game-Winning Pass Against The Nuggets

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Fans Are Upset After Lakers Lose To the Raptors Without LeBron James Or Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Fans Are Upset After Lakers Lose To the Raptors Without LeBron James Or Anthony Davis

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
USATSI_19283616
NBA Media

Fred VanVleet Unfollowed The Whole Raptors Team, His Wife, And His Mother On Instagram

By Lee Tran
Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Explained How He Would Beat Stephen Curry In A 1-On-1 Game

By Divij Kulkarni
Michael Wilbon Predicts How The Trae Young-Nate McMillan Dispute Will End
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Awfully Mispronounces Jayson Tatum Names While Making A Case For Tatum's MVP Season

By Orlando Silva
Kyle Kuzma Confidently Says He’s “The Best Player On The Court” Every Time He Plays
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Confidently Says He’s “The Best Player On The Court” Every Time He Plays

By Orlando Silva
Sacramento Kings Fans Are Flooding Google With 5-Star Reviews About The Beam
NBA Media

Sacramento Kings Fans Are Flooding Google With 5-Star Reviews About The Beam

By Orlando Silva
paul pierce kobe
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Paul Pierce For Asking Who Should Take The Final Shot Between Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And Himself

By Lee Tran
curry legends
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Boldly Picks Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, And Larry Bird

By Lee Tran
Larsa Pippen And Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ignored Each Other At Art Basel Party In Miami
Entertainment

Larsa Pippen And Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ignored Each Other At Art Basel Party In Miami

By Orlando Silva
USATSI_19357558
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Consider Jimmy Butler And Bam Adebayo Untouchable In Trades

By Lee Tran