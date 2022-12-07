Spurs Insider Says Warriors And Raptors Are The Main Trade Suitors For Jakob Poeltl

Credit: Fadeaway World

Jakob Poeltl is one of the best defensive centers in the league, known for being quick on his feet and being a solid rim protector. He isn't bad on offense either, with him being a solid rim runner and decent post-up player. Currently, Jakob Poeltl is averaging 12.9 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 3.5 APG.

There is no doubt that Jakob Poeltl's name has frequently been featured in trade rumors over the last year, and it seems as though there are teams that are currently interested in acquiring him. A recent report from San Antonio Spurs insider LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk revealed that the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors are two teams that are most interested in making a trade for the center right now.

According to a pair of sources, the two teams most persistent about acquiring Poeltl are the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors. The talks with the Raptors date back to last season’s trade deadline, but Toronto remains hesitant to offer anything more than a package highlighted by a single first round draft pick with moderate protections. The Warriors, on the other hand, are said to be primarily interested in finding a way to flip James Wiseman for Poeltl. However, sources say the Spurs have indicated to the Warriors that they aren’t interested in Wiseman as a centerpiece of a Poeltl trade. I’m also hearing that the Spurs aren’t high on Jonathan Kuminga either, which means a deal with the Warriors will likely only get done if Golden State is willing to part with sufficient draft capital. Interestingly, I’m told the Spurs actually value Moses Moody more than Wiseman or Kuminga but that they’d still want a lot more in a trade involving Poeltl.

Both the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors are teams that would be good fits for Jakob Poeltl. Both teams need a solid big man to anchor their defense, and Jakob Poeltl is a player that can do that while also being a solid complementary offensive player.

It remains to be seen which team ends up acquiring Jakob Poeltl in the future. He is definitely a coveted player, and it is quite likely that we'll see the San Antonio Spurs move him before the trade deadline.

The Golden State Warriors Are Trying To Improve Their Frontcourt

For the Golden State Warriors, acquiring Jakob Poeltl is simply about addressing their lack of size. It was previously reported that the team was also interested in Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner when it came to bolstering their frontcourt.

Beyond adding a versatile defensive wing in Crowder, competing executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a player like Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs or Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

The Warriors have a number of good options on the trade market, and it is clear that Jakob Poeltl isn't their only target. They have also been linked with Ben Simmons in the past. The team is obviously exploring every path that will help them maximize Stephen Curry's prime and help him win another championship.

Hopefully, we see the Warriors make a win-now move sooner rather than later. There's no doubt that their priority should be to win immediately, and we'll see what course of action they end up taking in the future.

