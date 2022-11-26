Klay Thompson Delivers Honest Take On Jordan Poole's Shooting Struggles

Credit: Fadeaway World

Jordan Poole was one of the best sixth men in the league last season, averaging 18.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 4.0 APG with the Golden State Warriors. He had a good playoff showing as well, helping the Golden State Warriors win the 2022 NBA championship.

Ahead of this season, the Golden State Warriors rewarded Jordan Poole with a four-year, $140 million contract extension. However, thus far, Jordan Poole has struggled for the Warriors and has not played at a high level.

Recently, Klay Thompson delivered his take on Jordan Poole's struggles with the Golden State Warriors this year. He claimed that he's dealt with that before, noting that he told the young guard to play with "great intentions" and "great confidence". Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports relayed the news.

"I just tell him I've been there, many times," Thompson said Friday after Warriors shootaround when asked about his advice for Poole. "Every season that's happened to me. I just tell him to play with great intentions, play with that great confidence and he will have a 36-point game again on 20 shots.

There's no doubt that for scorers, it is important to stay confident through shooting struggles. Nobody shoots terribly forever, and it is quite likely that Jordan Poole will manage to bounce back in the future.

Klay Thompson Has Also Broken Out Of A Shooting Slump Recently

Klay Thompson himself has gotten past a shooting slump recently, and there's no doubt that he's had some good performances over the last few games. Shaquille O'Neal has claimed that we might "owe Klay an apology" if he continues to play well.

When you have two severe injuries on the same leg, it’s gonna take a little bit and shooters is all about their legs. “He had a great game last night, last week, but can he do it again? They have always been strong because of their consistency. I’m glad he had a great game. Klay is my guy. If he can continue to play like that then we definitely owe him an apology. “He is a tough kid, he ain’t soft by any means. Hopefully, he took what Chuck [Charles Barkley] says and used that as motivation and hopefully bring back his game to the level that we’re used to.”

There is no doubt that shooting slumps happen, and people were seemingly too quick to write off Klay Thompson after a tough start. However Klay Thompson has managed to prove them wrong, and Shaquille O'Neal is right in saying that many people will owe him an apology.

Hopefully, we see both Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have good performances for the Warriors going forward. Both players were instrumental in the team winning the 2022 championship, and the Warriors will need both to play well to repeat as champions.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.