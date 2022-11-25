Credit: Fadeaway World

Shaquille O'Neal has admitted that he and many others were wrong about Klay Thompson, following a rough start to the season for the Golden State Warriors star. Thompson didn't play well, missed a lot of shots and generally didn't look good on the court, earning a lot of criticism in the process.

Fortunately, things have started to change recently, not only for Klay but the entire Warriors team, as they got a huge win against the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week. This victory made fans dream about the comeback, and with Klay showing a different face, it seems like the Warriors will be making a lot of noise soon.

Following a championship-winning season, this team didn't look good on the court, and Klay missing shots that he easily made before has played a role in that. He has improved in the past couple of games and people are noticing that.

Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances

Shaquille O'Neal has signed his name on the list of people that want to apologize to Thompson, who previously warned them about his comeback. Things are going just fine for the Splash Brother and Shaq knows that he was mistreated before. The Big Diesel has claimed that the shooting guard rightfully deserves an apology if he keeps this level (40:15 mark).

“When you have two severe injuries on the same leg, it’s gonna take a little bit and shooters is all about their legs. “He had a great game last night, last week, but can he do it again? They have always been strong because of their consistency. I’m glad he had a great game. Klay is my guy. If he can continue to play like that then we definitely owe him an apology. “He is a tough kid, he ain’t soft by any means. Hopefully, he took what Chuck [Charles Barkley] says and used that as motivation and hopefully bring back his game to the level that we’re used to.”

In his last four games, Thompson has scored 17, 19, 20, and 41 points, showing a big improvement in his level. He has gotten better from beyond the arc, too, showing flashes of vintage Klay. The Warriors are starting to look better, and if Klay keeps getting better, the defending champions will be feared again in the association.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.