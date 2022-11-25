Skip to main content

Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances

Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances

Shaquille O'Neal has admitted that he and many others were wrong about Klay Thompson, following a rough start to the season for the Golden State Warriors star. Thompson didn't play well, missed a lot of shots and generally didn't look good on the court, earning a lot of criticism in the process. 

Fortunately, things have started to change recently, not only for Klay but the entire Warriors team, as they got a huge win against the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week. This victory made fans dream about the comeback, and with Klay showing a different face, it seems like the Warriors will be making a lot of noise soon. 

Following a championship-winning season, this team didn't look good on the court, and Klay missing shots that he easily made before has played a role in that. He has improved in the past couple of games and people are noticing that. 

Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances

Shaquille O'Neal has signed his name on the list of people that want to apologize to Thompson, who previously warned them about his comeback. Things are going just fine for the Splash Brother and Shaq knows that he was mistreated before. The Big Diesel has claimed that the shooting guard rightfully deserves an apology if he keeps this level (40:15 mark). 

“When you have two severe injuries on the same leg, it’s gonna take a little bit and shooters is all about their legs.

“He had a great game last night, last week, but can he do it again? They have always been strong because of their consistency. I’m glad he had a great game. Klay is my guy. If he can continue to play like that then we definitely owe him an apology.

“He is a tough kid, he ain’t soft by any means. Hopefully, he took what Chuck [Charles Barkley] says and used that as motivation and hopefully bring back his game to the level that we’re used to.”

In his last four games, Thompson has scored 17, 19, 20, and 41 points, showing a big improvement in his level. He has gotten better from beyond the arc, too, showing flashes of vintage Klay. The Warriors are starting to look better, and if Klay keeps getting better, the defending champions will be feared again in the association. 

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Suggests A Trade Between The Los Angeles Lakers And Orlando Magic
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Suggests A Trade Between The Los Angeles Lakers And Orlando Magic

By Aaron Abhishek
2022-23 NBA Stat Leaders Right Now: Luka Doncic Is The Best Scorer, Anthony Davis Is The Best Rebounder
NBA Media

2022-23 NBA Stat Leaders Right Now: Luka Doncic Is The Best Scorer, Anthony Davis Is The Best Rebounder

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shams Charania’s Alleged Burner Account Made An Epic Joke About Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA Media

Shams Charania’s Alleged Burner Account Made An Epic Joke About Adrian Wojnarowski

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Reveals The First Word That Comes To His Mind When He Thinks Of Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reveals The First Word That Comes To His Mind When He Thinks Of Shaquille O'Neal

By Aaron Abhishek
Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Eating A Turkey After A Game In 2013 Goes Viral
NBA Media

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Eating A Turkey After A Game In 2013 Goes Viral

By Aikansh Chaudhary
A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look
NBA Media

A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look

By Aaron Abhishek
Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A Young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father

By Titan Frey
Stephen A. Smith Says Jayson Tatum Should Be A Leading Candidate For The 2022-23 MVP Award
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Jayson Tatum Should Be A Leading Candidate For The 2022-23 MVP Award

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Wants Anthony Davis To Be The No. 1 Player For The Lakers Even After LeBron James' Return
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Wants Anthony Davis To Be The No. 1 Player For The Lakers Even After LeBron James' Return

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic
NBA

The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic

By Eddie Bitar
The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson

By Eddie Bitar
Kevin Durant Liked A Tweet And Obviously Supported Dwight Howard In A Beef Against Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Liked A Tweet And Obviously Supported Dwight Howard In A Beef Against Shaquille O'Neal

By Orlando Silva
Larry Bird’s MVP Points Per Season: The Last NBA Player Who Won 3 MVP Awards In A Row
NBA

Larry Bird’s MVP Points Per Season: The Last NBA Player Who Won 3 MVP Awards In A Row

By Eddie Bitar