Skip Bayless Says That Draymond Green's Jealousy Of Jordan Poole Made Him Punch In The Face: "There’s Something About The Threat Of Jordan Poole Being The New Member Of The Big 3.”

The Draymond Green and Jordan Poole incident has been the talk of the town this week, as the situation got worse as the days went by. It all started with a report saying that Green hit his teammate during practice, and the Warriors were ready to sanction Green.

The situation apparently got better after Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, and Andre Iguodala addressed it, but a new update made everything worse. A leaked video of the incident showed how Green got in Poole's face before superman-punching and knocking him down.

This video sparked many reactions around the league, with fans, other players, and analysts showing their surprise at the whole situation. Most of the people went after Draymond for his reaction, and the backlash hasn't stopped.

Skip Bayless was one of those who reacted to the video and actually came up with an explanation as to what led Draymond to hurt his teammate that way. The controversial analyst said that Draymond might be sensing that his spot on the Warriors' Big 3 is in danger with Poole and somehow made him punch the young guard in the face.

"There's something about the threat of Jordan Poole being the new member of the Big 3 and Draymond on the way down and out."

This is an interesting hypothesis by Bayless, as Poole was crucial in the Warriors' success last season. He became the third-best player, offensively speaking, and had to take over for Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at times, too.

Green also denied that the incident had something to do with the players' current extension talks. They both are looking for a bag, and the Warriors have a big decision to make on that matter. Meanwhile, people keep expressing their opinions, trying to find answers to this.

The Warriors are a couple of days away from starting the defense of their championship, and they need to be in the best position to do so. This situation has become a big distraction now, but the fans hope that it won't get bigger than it already is.