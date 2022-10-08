Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green Apologizing To Jordan Poole And Warriors: "You Just Can’t Go Back To Being Teammates After That"

Draymond Green finally broke his silence and addressed the media today, talking about his infamous incident with Jordan Poole at a Golden State Warriors practice earlier this week. The controversial big man landed a big blow in Poole's jaw, knocking him down before a bunch of people separate the teammates. 

Many people have something to say about this, including Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr on the Warriors' side, while others like Shannon Sharpe, Colin Cowherd, and more expressed their opinions on their respective platforms. 

Green publicly apologized to Poole today, saying that he was wrong with his actions, saying that he's working to get better and focused on doing the job he must do to find a different way to let his emotions out. 

"I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday and for that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan," the former Defensive Player of the Year said.

This is the first step he needed to take to make amends with Poole and the rest of his teammates. However, there are still people who don't buy Draymond's apologies. 

NBA fans are really hard to convince, and this is another example of that. Green's apologies earned mixed reactions, with some saying he wasn't honest with his apology, others saying that he didn't need to do any of that, and the rest just started trolling the player and his team. 

This incident has captured the attention of the entire NBA. Nobody even remembers who Ime Udoka is now, as Green and Poole have been making headlines since Wednesday. The Warriors need to fix this situation before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season or things will get worse. 

Draymond also said he will be away from the team indefinitely, and that he hopes to play on opening night. Then again, he's not sure he will play, as that decision doesn't only belong to him.

