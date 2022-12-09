Skip to main content

Spurs Fans Spotted Wearing 'Tank 4 Wembanyama' Jerseys Amid Massive 11-Game Losing Streak

Spurs Fans Spotted Wearing 'Tank 4 Wembanyama' Jerseys Amid Massive 11-Game Losing Streak

Towards the start of the 2022-23 season, the San Antonio Spurs were actually playing pretty well. They went 5-2 and were shocking the world before free-falling down the standings. Now, over a month into the season, the Spurs have the NBA's third-worst record at a measly 6-18.

It has been a brutal reality check for the Spurs, who are now in full-on tank mode amid an 11-game losing streak.

Ahead of tonight's game against the 7-17 Rockets, one pair of Spurs fans embraced the tank by showing up to the arena in a custom pair of Wembanyama jerseys.

How Good Is Victor Wembanyama?

For the uninitiated, Wembanyama is the top prospect in the upcoming NBA Draft class and his unique combination of size and skillset has made him a highly lucrative young player.

According to Channing Frye, Wemby may be the greatest prospect in league history.

Wembanyama isn't just hype, he showed his ability to the entire world during the preseason and has already been labeled as the best prospect to ever come into the NBA Draft. Another person that has endorsed that view is former LeBron James teammate, Channing Frye.

“He’s the greatest prospect in the history of basketball for the NBA. It’s not even close," said Frye. "There has never been a created player by God, whatever God you believe in or none at all, that has come from the heavens, that has made a player that No. 1, his teammates love and appreciate. When he falls on the ground, they run and go get him. He’s a good kid. He’s personable. He’s not injury-prone at that size, and he is an absolute dog on the defensive end.”

Victor has yet to play a minute of NBA action, so it's hard to determine how his game will translate to the pros. But as a 7'2" forward who can block shots, make plays, and hit threes, he has the potential to shake up the NBA hierarchy for decades to come.

Regarding the Spurs, they are never going to admit to tanking (no team ever would), but it's what makes the most sense for them at this point. Besides a few notable young pieces, who will need years to develop, the Spurs don't have anyone on the roster they can build a team around.

Wmebanyama could be that guy for them, but there's no guarantee the Spurs will land the top pick to get him anyway...

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Spurs Fans Spotted Wearing 'Tank 4 Wembanyama' Jerseys Amid Massive 11-Game Losing Streak
NBA Media

Spurs Fans Spotted Wearing 'Tank 4 Wembanyama' Jerseys Amid Massive 11-Game Losing Streak

By Nico Martinez
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
NBA Media

First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home

By Nico Martinez
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Gets Brutally Honest On 2021 Finals Loss Amid 21-5 Start

By Nico Martinez
Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Boston Celtics Could Win It All: "Jayson Tatum Is Clearly My MVP"

By Nico Martinez
Stephen Curry Reveals His NBA All-Time Starting 5
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Reveals His NBA All-Time Starting 5

By Nico Martinez
Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Gets Brutally Honest On Return To Utah

By Nico Martinez
John Salley Explains Why Michael Jordan Is Not A Major Nike Owner: "You Don't Want Any Of The Captive Coming From The Cages To Be Up With The Emperor."
NBA Media

John Salley Explains Why Michael Jordan Is Not A Major Nike Owner: "You Don't Want Any Of The Captive Coming From The Cages To Be Up With The Emperor."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Gilbert Arenas Reveals How Smart Kobe Bryant Was With Trash-Talking: "So You Just Gonna Be A One-Sided Player?"
NBA Media

Gilbert Arenas Reveals How Smart Kobe Bryant Was With Trash-Talking: "So You Just Gonna Be A One-Sided Player?"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Puma Could Be A Serious Candidate To Land Kyrie Irving After Nike Split
NBA Media

Puma Could Be A Serious Candidate To Land Kyrie Irving After Nike Split

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Revealed The Greatest Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Revealed The Greatest Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Says He And Wilt Chamberlain Are The Only Ones To Truly Dominate The NBA
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Wilt Chamberlain And HImself Are The Only Ones To Truly Dominate The NBA

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Took Painkillers Before Los Angeles Lakers Games

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'

By Orlando Silva
The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old
NBA

The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade

By Aaron Abhishek