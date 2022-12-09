Spurs Fans Spotted Wearing 'Tank 4 Wembanyama' Jerseys Amid Massive 11-Game Losing Streak

Credit: Fadeaway World

Towards the start of the 2022-23 season, the San Antonio Spurs were actually playing pretty well. They went 5-2 and were shocking the world before free-falling down the standings. Now, over a month into the season, the Spurs have the NBA's third-worst record at a measly 6-18.

It has been a brutal reality check for the Spurs, who are now in full-on tank mode amid an 11-game losing streak.

Ahead of tonight's game against the 7-17 Rockets, one pair of Spurs fans embraced the tank by showing up to the arena in a custom pair of Wembanyama jerseys.

How Good Is Victor Wembanyama?

For the uninitiated, Wembanyama is the top prospect in the upcoming NBA Draft class and his unique combination of size and skillset has made him a highly lucrative young player.

According to Channing Frye, Wemby may be the greatest prospect in league history.

Wembanyama isn't just hype, he showed his ability to the entire world during the preseason and has already been labeled as the best prospect to ever come into the NBA Draft. Another person that has endorsed that view is former LeBron James teammate, Channing Frye.



“He’s the greatest prospect in the history of basketball for the NBA. It’s not even close," said Frye. "There has never been a created player by God, whatever God you believe in or none at all, that has come from the heavens, that has made a player that No. 1, his teammates love and appreciate. When he falls on the ground, they run and go get him. He’s a good kid. He’s personable. He’s not injury-prone at that size, and he is an absolute dog on the defensive end.”

Victor has yet to play a minute of NBA action, so it's hard to determine how his game will translate to the pros. But as a 7'2" forward who can block shots, make plays, and hit threes, he has the potential to shake up the NBA hierarchy for decades to come.

Regarding the Spurs, they are never going to admit to tanking (no team ever would), but it's what makes the most sense for them at this point. Besides a few notable young pieces, who will need years to develop, the Spurs don't have anyone on the roster they can build a team around.

Wmebanyama could be that guy for them, but there's no guarantee the Spurs will land the top pick to get him anyway...

