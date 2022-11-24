Channing Frye Thinks Victor Wembanyama Is The Greatest Prospect In NBA History

Credit: Fadeaway World

Channing Frye has made a bold statement by declaring that Victor Wembanyama might just be the greatest prospect in NBA draft history. Wembanyama is a 7'4" unicorn who isn't just a generational defensive prospect with his incredible shot-blocking ability, but he is also a generational offensive prospect as an effective 3-level scorer.

Wembanyama isn't just hype, he showed his ability to the entire world during the preseason and has already been labeled as the best prospect to ever come into the NBA Draft. Another person that has endorsed that view is former LeBron James teammate, Channing Frye.

“He’s the greatest prospect in the history of basketball for the NBA. It’s not even close. There has never been a created player by God, whatever God you believe in or none at all, that has come from the heavens, that has made a player that No. 1, his teammates love and appreciate. When he falls on the ground, they run and go get him. He’s a good kid. He’s personable. He’s not injury-prone at that size, and he is an absolute dog on the defensive end.”

Up until now, the contenders of the greatest prospect of all time were the likes of LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others. However, Wembanyama is inching toward the crown.

Is It Fair To Put Victor Wembanyama Ahead Of Legendary Prospects?

Wembanyama is as never-seen-before as it gets. We have seen physically dominant centers and super-athletic and versatile wings in the draft before. The closest thing we have seen to Wembanyama is Kristaps Porzingis, and even with KP's disappointing career trajectory because of injuries, he was a dangerous player in New York.

Coming into the draft, it really might be fair to say that Wembanyama is the greatest we have ever seen. What he brings to the court is so unbelievable, he looks like a character you'd create on NBA 2K23. It'll be very interesting to see how he turns out and whether we're about to see a game-changing NBA talent.

