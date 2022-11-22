Skip to main content

Ronnie 2K Says Victor Wembanyama Will Break The NBA 2K Game

Ronnie 2K Says Victor Wembanyama Will Break The NBA 2K Game

The Victor Wembanyama hype train shows no signs of slowing down as fans eagerly await the Frenchman's arrival in the NBA. Even though Wembanyama was viewed as the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft for quite a while, it was only when he played two games against G League Ignite a couple of months back that everyone saw what a special player he is.

NBA players themselves marveled at what they saw, and Giannis Antetokounmpo recently warned the league that they better be ready for what's coming next year. We haven't seen so much hype around a prospect, probably ever, in NBA history, and it's hard to say it's unwarranted.

Ronnie 2K Says Victor Wembanyama Will Break The NBA 2K Game

Wembanyama is 7'4”, and there is basically nothing he can't do on the court. He can block shots and rebound like a normal big, but he is also an excellent ball handler and shooter, a combination we have never seen for a man of that size. Ronnie 2K admitted that NBA 2K will have some problems with Wembanyama as well, as he said the Frenchman will break the game.

Ronnie 2K:

“Victor [Wembanyama] is going to break our game.”

(via @RichEisenShow)

Stephen Curry stated that Wembanyama is like the 2K Create-A-Player because of his unique skill set and added that he gave him cheat-code vibes. He is going to be completely broken in the game, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Wembanyama ends up being the highest-rated rookie ever in the next edition.

Getting back to real basketball, the race for Wembanyama is heating up, with the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons leading the way for now. We expected a lot of teams to tank this season for a better chance of landing him, but there seems to be one team that isn't interested in doing that. The Hornets currently have the third-worst record in the NBA, but it would appear that owner Michael Jordan wouldn't want them to tank, even if the prize could potentially be a generational talent like Wembanyama.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays
NBA Media

Mike Budenholzer Wants The NBA To Protect Giannis Antetokounmpo From Physical Plays

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Director Of The "Shaq" Documentary Says Kobe Bryant's Family Requested To Reduce Kobe's Parts In The Series
NBA Media

Director Of The "Shaq" Documentary Says Kobe Bryant's Family Requested To Reduce Kobe's Parts In The Series

By Gautam Varier
Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells For World Record $3.12 Million
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Rookie Card Sells For World Record $3.12 Million

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Selects His All-Time Starting 5 To Beat Patrick Bet-David's All-Time Starting 5
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Selects His All-Time Starting 5 To Beat Patrick Bet-David's All-Time Starting 5

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Is Disappointed With How Black People Treat Gays
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Is Disappointed With How Black People Treat Gays

By Gautam Varier
Dwyane Wade On Kobe Bryant's Psycho Reaction When He Broke Kobe's Nose: "I Love It"
NBA Media

Dwyane Wade On Kobe Bryant's Psycho Reaction When He Broke Kobe's Nose: "I Love It"

By Gautam Varier
Ronnie 2K Says Victor Wembanyama Will Break The NBA 2K Game
NBA Media

Ronnie 2K Says Victor Wembanyama Will Break The NBA 2K Game

By Gautam Varier
Kobe Bryant On The Lowest Moment Of His Career: "My First Two Or Three Years Were Nightmares For Me"
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant On The Lowest Moment Of His Career: "My First Two Or Three Years Were Nightmares For Me"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Debate Who Is The Most Unguardable Player In The League: "It’s Been KD For About 12 Years"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Who Is The Most Unguardable Player In The League: "It’s Been KD For About 12 Years"

By Gautam Varier
Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."
NBA Media

Larsa Pippen Said Chicago Bulls Were Scottie Pippen's Team: "Scottie Was Winning Without Michael. But Michael Wasn’t Winning Without Scottie."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market
NBA Media

New York Knicks Want To Land A Star Like Kevin Durant Or Anthony Davis As Soon As They Are Available On Market

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Warriors Fans React To Stephen Curry Picture On The Bench: "He Will Trade Them All"
NBA Media

Warriors Fans React To Stephen Curry Picture On The Bench: "He Will Trade Them All"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Reggie Miller's Wild Pre-Game Handshake Routine: "Y'all Thought Today's Handshakes Were Crazy?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Reggie Miller's Wild Pre-Game Handshake Routine: "Y'all Thought Today's Handshakes Were Crazy?"

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double Digit Points
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double Digit Points

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Thinks It Is Disrespectful That Kobe Bryant Is Not Mentioned In The GOAT Conversation

By Ishaan Bhattacharya