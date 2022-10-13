Stephen A. Smith Claims That Kyrie Irving Wants To Join The Lakers In 2023 Free Agency: "Kyrie Is Not Re-Signing With Brooklyn... He's Trying To Go To Los Angeles."

Kyrie Irving is without a doubt one of the best point guards in the league when on the court. He is well-known for being a top-tier ballhandler and shot-creator, and a lot of people consider him the most skilled player in the league.

Currently, Kyrie Irving is a member of the Brooklyn Nets. However, it seems as though that might not end up being a long-term arrangement. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has claimed that Kyrie Irving doesn't want to sign a new deal with the Brooklyn Nets, and instead wants to go to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kyrie's not re-signing with Brooklyn. Kyrie's planning to go to Los Angeles. He's trying to go to Los Angeles. That's what he wanted to do during the summer, that's what he's trying to do now.

It remains to be seen if Kyrie Irving does end up going to the Los Angeles Lakers in the future. There is no doubt that it is a possibility, and it was noted that the Lakers could potentially open up a max-level salary slot in 2023 free agency.

According to a high-level Lakers source, their refusal to do Westbrook deals with Indiana and Utah that have been discussed in various capacities for months has everything to do with this hopeful vision for their future beyond this season. In July 2023 the Lakers could not only be flushed with enough cash to add another maximum-salary-level player but also in possession of their first-round picks from 2027 and 2029. Add in that retaining the first-round picks could open up all sorts of impactful opportunities on the trade market, and you start to see why there’s such a strong reluctance to make any moves that would hinder this plan.

There's no doubt that there's a real chance of Kyrie Irving ending up on the Los Angeles Lakers next year. The conditions are there for that to happen, and it seems as though the rest will be up to Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving Has A Competitive Team In Brooklyn

With that being said, there are still benefits to Kyrie Irving potentially re-signing with the Brooklyn Nets. He would remain with a competitive team, as Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons have long-term contracts with the franchise.

Obviously, there are benefits for Kyrie Irving if he ends up joining the Los Angeles Lakers as well. But it is possible that he will still decide to remain in Brooklyn, as it seems as though the franchise is well on its way to having a championship-level squad.

Hopefully, we see Kyrie Irving have a productive year with the Brooklyn Nets. He will get a chance to shut the haters up and show why he is deserving of a max-level long-term contract.