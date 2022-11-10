Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Blockbuster Trade: Anthony Davis For Draymond Green And Klay Thompson

After Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is now an active part of trade suggestions that are doing the rounds. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith joined the chatter by proposing a blockbuster trade involving LA and the Golden State Warriors.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Brooklyn Nets game, Smith felt the Lakers can trade Antony Davis to the Warriors, and in exchange land Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to suit up alongside LeBron James.

With the NBA Countdown team that included Jalen Rose, Mike Greenberg, and Michael Wilbon, Smith had a quick debate on why the Lakers must trade their center as they go through a torrid 2-9 run in the 2022-23 season.

"If I'm the Los Angeles Lakers, I might pick up the phone and call Bob Myers and Joe Lacob and say ‘Anthony Davis, give me Klay Thompson and Draymond.”‘

Expectedly, the responses from Rose and Wilbon were negative. Neither of them was in agreement with the trade, that ideally would never be on the table in the first place.

Earlier, Bill Simmons had suggested that the Lakers explore the possibility of trading Davis. He had listed the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks as potential landing spots. 

A trade that sees the 30-year-old heading to the Windy City for perhaps a Zach LaVine (note that the DeMar DeRozan trade would have drastically changed the Lakers' fortunes) is one that does look more feasible.

All's Not Well With The Los Angeles Lakers And The Golden State Warriors

Despite the star-studded names, both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have looked a far cry from the powerhouses they are projected to be on paper.

While the Lakers' latest loss to the Los Angeles Clippers puts them 14th in the West with an alarming and dire 2-9 record, the defending champions are placed 12th with a 4-7 run. A closer look at Smith's trade definitely works for both teams but does come with its share of flaws as well.

Davis makes up for Green's lack of contributions on the offensive front, while the latter and Thompson add more teeth to Los Angeles's defense. This coupled with Thompson's ability to drill shots at consummate ease will surely be a massive boost for LeBron James and Co.

That said, the glaring downside will be Davis's health and the chemistry between the Lakers players and the new additions. As amazing as the trade sounds in theory, they would make or break the season for both teams in reality.

