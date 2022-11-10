Skip to main content

Adrian Wojnarowski Predicts A Tough Future For The Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a horrible start to the 2022-23 season, as the team currently sits 2-8 while trailing big in their ongoing game against city rivals, Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers look decidedly outmatched every single game that they play, with their 2 wins being extremely concentrated efforts to pull something off.

Adrian Wojnarowski spoke about the grim Lakers' future and the expectations around the league of the Lakers missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season, and the third time since signing LeBron James in 2018. 

"I think for the Lakers, the only assets they really have are the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. They have tremendous value around the league because people don't think the Lakers will be good in those years. The Lakers' strategy continues to be that they are not moving those picks unless they can get back a package that makes them dramatically better because once they use those, that's their team. Whether it's the trades with Utah or Indiana, that limits them for years to come. There's no getting around the fact that this team is likely going to be a lottery team again this season. That New Orleans trade for Anthony Davis, this is the season that they get a pick swap and can flip picks with the Lakers and that potential Lakers lottery pick, it's going to New Orleans." 

It is not going to be easy to their current record around into being a playoff-caliber team without a few trades. However, the Lakers have spent most of their trade assets to get players like Anthony Davis. Trading for AD is the reason the team might not have their 2023 draft pick, as the Pelicans have the right to swap picks

Can The Lakers Avoid Trading Russell Westbrook And Draft Picks?

The Lakers seem hell-bent on not trading their 2027 and 2029 draft picks for average players that'll improve the team slightly but possibly eat up future cap space. It's either they endure being among the worst in the league this season but have enough cap space along with their future picks to acquire competent players, or make trades now and be stuck with a mediocre roster for the foreseeable future.

Russell Westbrook will be the only asset the Lakers can trade to get multiple rotation players, but the team is allegedly looking at trade options that don't include him. Until the trade deadline, the rumors for this move will keep rumbling, especially if the Lakers continue to look as incompetent as they do. 

