Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith's Brooklyn Nets' Predictions From Two Weeks Ago Have Become A Disaster

Stephen A. Smith's Brooklyn Nets' Predictions From Two Weeks Ago Have Become A Disaster

Stephen A. Smith's prediction on Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets backfired, and perhaps, even he didn't the twist coming.

It has been a murky couple of weeks for the franchise. Off the court, there was enough drama happening in Brooklyn that began with the firing of Steve Nash. It was then followed by Kyrie Irving promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter that caused an extensive backlash and ended with the guard suspended for five games without pay.

Earlier, the NBA analyst had spoken highly of the Nets being a dominant force this season. He predicted that Irving would be one of the leading candidates for MVP, while Ben Simmons would return to All-Star status, and that the team's actual competition would be defending champions, Golden State Warriors.

Neither of them has happened thus far, and two weeks after his prediction, the Nets are enduring turmoil, while the Warriors are on a 3-7 slump. You can view his theory below:

I think Kyrie’s gonna be a leading candidate for MVP honors this year…And Ben Simmons will return to All-Star status…And only the Warriors are going to be able to take you down” — Stephen A Smith on the Nets, two weeks ago

Smith has been known for his rather charismatic and sometimes hilarious touch to his analysis, but so far, this prediction bombed massively for him.

Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Irving Is "A Good Brother."

Stephen A. Smith has been vocal about his feelings on Kyrie Irving in the past, and the analyst taking shots at the Nets point guard isn't news, but what is, is when he stood up for the under-fire 30-year-old.

In a social media clip doing the rounds, Smith remarked that he had the love for Irving, despite the murky miss he found himself in. He also added that Irving was a good brother. You can view the clip below:

"I'm going to shock the world with this: [The players] ain't the only ones that got love for Kyrie Irving. I got love for Kyrie Irving. He's a good brother... He annoys the living hell out of me because he thinks he knows so much more than he actually does."

At the time of writing, Irving was suspended and he issued an apology as well in the wake of the Nets' move. On the game front, Brooklyn trounced the Washington Wizards and will take on the Charlotte Hornets next.

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen A. Smith's Brooklyn Nets' Predictions From Two Weeks Ago Have Become A Disaster
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith's Brooklyn Nets' Predictions From Two Weeks Ago Have Become A Disaster

By Aaron Abhishek
Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson Career Comparison: The GOAT Against The Best Point Guard In NBA History
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson Career Comparison: The GOAT Against The Best Point Guard In NBA History

By Nick Mac
LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry Career Highs Comparisons
NBA

LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry Career Highs Comparisons

By Eddie Bitar
Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game

By Aaron Abhishek
Spencer Dinwiddie Claims Referee Tony Brothers Called Him A B*tcha** Motherf***er After Giving Him A Technical Foul
NBA Media

Spencer Dinwiddie Claims Referee Tony Brothers Called Him A B*tcha** Motherf***er After Giving Him A Technical Foul

By Divij Kulkarni
“Draymond Has Been Following LeBron Around Like A Puppy Dog These Last Couple Of Years”, Says NBA Executive
NBA Media

“Draymond Has Been Following LeBron Around Like A Puppy Dog These Last Couple Of Years”, Says NBA Executive

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy
NBA Media

LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy

By Aaron Abhishek
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"
NBA Media

Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

By Divij Kulkarni
Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's One-Word Answer When Asked If LeBron James Had Reached Michael Jordan's Level In 2018

By Divij Kulkarni
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Durant Trolls Daniel Gafford After Mercilessly Breaking His Ankles
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Trolls Daniel Gafford After Mercilessly Breaking His Ankles

By Orlando Silva
NBA Insider Reveals Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard's Injury Is Worse Than Expected
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard's Injury Is Worse Than Expected

By Divij Kulkarni
Dwight Howard Gets Real On Ruining The NBA Finals Matchup Between LeBron James And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Gets Real On Ruining The NBA Finals Matchup Between LeBron James And Kobe Bryant

By Orlando Silva
Darvin Ham States That LeBron James Has Been Dealing With A Stomach Virus
NBA Media

Darvin Ham States That LeBron James Has Been Dealing With A Stomach Virus

By Gautam Varier
Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury
NBA Media

Zach LaVine Reveals Honest Truth About His Injury

By Aaron Abhishek