Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Doing An Ankle-Breaker Crossover On Daniel Gafford: "KD Sent That Man To The Shadow Realm."

kd crossover

Kevin Durant is one of the most versatile players in the league, and there is no doubt that he is a top-tier shot-creator. That was recently on display during the Brooklyn Nets' recent game against the Washington Wizards.

During an offensive play against the Wizards, Kevin Durant was being guarded by Daniel Gafford. The superstar ended up crossing up Daniel Gafford with an ankle breaker and draining the midrange shot. A lot of NBA fans reacted to the video of Durant's crossover, with most praising Kevin Durant for doing an elite move.

One of the cleanest crossovers

Find me a 7FT Demi God Doing this

My man did the splits

 That's the best move KD has done post achilles

LMAO WHERE YA ANKLES

This was NUTS

This is an all timer, goddamn that man has to retire

BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD

KD sent that man to the shadow realm LMAOOOO

KD made a grown man do a split

he’s at the crib, you know he’s feeling extra

Got this dude doing gymnastics omg

Still the best in the league

Clean up on aisle 6

Alright that was impressive by KD

There's no doubt that this was an impressive move from Kevin Durant. Though his handle is not necessarily his defining quality, Durant's handle is absolutely elite for his size.

Kevin Durant Is Still An Elite Player

Though Kevin Durant is not necessarily the same player that he was in his prime, he is still considered a top-10 player in the league by the majority of fans and analysts. However, the notion that he is the best player in the world has definitely been questioned, with Skip Bayless notably claiming that he can't consider Durant the best in the world until he is able to get back to the playoffs and show that he is still at that level.

Until Kevin Durant has an opportunity to right this four-game wrong, I can no longer make the case he's The Best Player on the Planet.

This year, Kevin Durant has been putting up elite individual numbers, averaging 32.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 4.4 APG. Though he might not be the best player in the world any longer, it's fair to say that he is still playing at a high level.

The goal for the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant this season will be to make the playoffs and potentially make a deep run. The team definitely has a good squad, and some believe that they might be able to make the Finals. We'll see how well they do, and hopefully, they can get far this year.

YOU MAY LIKE

kd crossover
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Doing An Ankle-Breaker Crossover On Daniel Gafford: "KD Sent That Man To The Shadow Realm."

By Lee Tran
Nike Suspends Ties With Kyrie Irving And Will Not Release His Kyrie 8 Shoe Amidst Recent Controversy
NBA Media

Nike Suspends Ties With Kyrie Irving And Will Not Release His Kyrie 8 Shoe Amidst Recent Controversy

By Gautam Varier
No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive
NBA Media

No One Wants Kyrie Irving Except The Lakers, Confirms Western Conference Executive

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Ignored Joe Tsai's Text Messages Amid Ongoing Scandal

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Think Donovan Mitchell Is Ready To Carry A Team Yet: "This Is Regular Season"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Doesn't Think Donovan Mitchell Is Ready To Carry A Team Yet: "This Is Regular Season"

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Durant Seemingly Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Controversy
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Seemingly Throws Shade At Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Controversy

By Aaron Abhishek
Adam Silver
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Blasts NBA Commissioner Adam Silver For Not Punishing Kyrie Irving And Draymond Green

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

LaMelo Ball, And Nick Young Make Surprising Statements About Kyrie Irving Controversy

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving's Former Coach, Jim Boylan, Says NBA Star May Never Play For The Nets Again

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Kanye West For Talking About His Business: “I Got More Money Than You, So Why Would I Listen To You”
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Blasts Kanye West For Talking About His Business: “I Got More Money Than You, So Why Would I Listen To You”

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons Gets Blasted By NBA Fans After Getting Fouled Out For The Second Time In The Last Three Games
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Insider Says Ben Simmons Has No Trade Value: "Interest Has Dissipated."

By Lee Tran
Steve Kerr On Kyrie Irving's Scandal: “Words Matter. Words Really, Really Matter."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr On Kyrie Irving's Scandal: “Words Matter. Words Really, Really Matter."

By Orlando Silva
Derrick Rose
NBA Media

Joakim Noah Reveals Why Derrick Rose Means A Lot To The City Of Chicago: "He Was A Hometown Kid."

By Lee Tran
Shaquille O'Neal Says Hiring Ime Udoka Will Bring 'Championship Experience' To Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Hiring Ime Udoka Will Bring 'Championship Experience' To Brooklyn Nets

By Orlando Silva
kevin durant ben simmons
NBA Media

Kevin Durant And The Nets Have Been Frustrated With Ben Simmons, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
Bronny And Bryce James Do Iconic LeBron James’ Pre-Game Ritual: “Like Father, Like Sons”
NBA Media

Bronny And Bryce James Do Iconic LeBron James’ Pre-Game Ritual: “Like Father, Like Sons”

By Orlando Silva