NBA Fans React To Kevin Durant Doing An Ankle-Breaker Crossover On Daniel Gafford: "KD Sent That Man To The Shadow Realm."

Kevin Durant is one of the most versatile players in the league, and there is no doubt that he is a top-tier shot-creator. That was recently on display during the Brooklyn Nets' recent game against the Washington Wizards.

During an offensive play against the Wizards, Kevin Durant was being guarded by Daniel Gafford. The superstar ended up crossing up Daniel Gafford with an ankle breaker and draining the midrange shot. A lot of NBA fans reacted to the video of Durant's crossover, with most praising Kevin Durant for doing an elite move.

One of the cleanest crossovers Find me a 7FT Demi God Doing this My man did the splits That's the best move KD has done post achilles LMAO WHERE YA ANKLES This was NUTS This is an all timer, goddamn that man has to retire BEST PLAYER IN THE WORLD KD sent that man to the shadow realm LMAOOOO KD made a grown man do a split he’s at the crib, you know he’s feeling extra Got this dude doing gymnastics omg Still the best in the league Clean up on aisle 6 Alright that was impressive by KD

There's no doubt that this was an impressive move from Kevin Durant. Though his handle is not necessarily his defining quality, Durant's handle is absolutely elite for his size.

Kevin Durant Is Still An Elite Player

Though Kevin Durant is not necessarily the same player that he was in his prime, he is still considered a top-10 player in the league by the majority of fans and analysts. However, the notion that he is the best player in the world has definitely been questioned, with Skip Bayless notably claiming that he can't consider Durant the best in the world until he is able to get back to the playoffs and show that he is still at that level.

Until Kevin Durant has an opportunity to right this four-game wrong, I can no longer make the case he's The Best Player on the Planet.

This year, Kevin Durant has been putting up elite individual numbers, averaging 32.5 PPG, 5.6 RPG, and 4.4 APG. Though he might not be the best player in the world any longer, it's fair to say that he is still playing at a high level.

The goal for the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant this season will be to make the playoffs and potentially make a deep run. The team definitely has a good squad, and some believe that they might be able to make the Finals. We'll see how well they do, and hopefully, they can get far this year.