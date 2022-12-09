Stephen Curry Reveals His NBA All-Time Starting 5

13 years into his NBA career, Warriors star Steph Curry is already in elite company. As an 8x All-Star, 2x MVP, and 4x Champion, Curry is undoubtedly an All-Time great. And, as an all-time great player, Steph offers fans a unique perspective on some of the communty's favorite debates.

So when Sports Illustrated asked him to pick his NBA All-Time starting five this week (including himself), it's no surprise that so many people tuned in to listen.

As Steph would go on to explain, his list includes Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitski, Shaquille O'Neal, and himself.

Stephen Curry’s resumé continues to grow after being named Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year. In the last year he broke the all-time three-pointer mark, won his fourth NBA title and was named Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious career. Ever since adding the latest ring to his collection, Curry’s name has become more popular among all-time lists and during a conversation with SI, he gave his all-time starting five with the stipulation that it includes him.



“I’m at PG, I’m going with Magic, we’ll play hybrid guards,” Curry said. “You got Jordan, you got Dirk spacing the floor, shooting the ball and you got the big man, the Diesel, holding it down. So, that’s a solid lineup I think.”

Curry clearly favors balance when building a team. Instead of just picking the first five guys he could think of, or just picking the players he knew best, Steph picked based on the needs of the hypothetical team. In the end, no matter how you feel about Curry, it's hard to argue with the credentials of his All-Time team.

Curry's All-Time Lineup Has Changed A Lot Over The Years

Nobody on Curry's team is undeserving of their place, but you can make an argument for some over others. In fact, even Curry himself seems to have difficulty coming to a final conclusion as his list has already changed several times.

When he was asked about his All-Time starting lineup, the point guard was quick to name his first three players but had to think long and hard about his frontcourt additions.



“Magic [Johnson], Michael [Jordan], Larry [Bird], uhhh … oooh … wait … Shaq,” said Curry on 'All the Smoke' podcast. “Let me make sure I got my positions: Magic [at] PG, Michael [at] shooting guard, Larry [at] small forward, and power forward? … Tim Duncan."

Putting aside Steph's previous selections, it's hard to argue with the talent on his squad. With a perfect blend of shooting (him and Dirk), defense, and size, he clearly knows what he's doing when it comes to assemnling superteams.

He'll make a fine GM one day...

