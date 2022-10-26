Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson hasn't had the best of starts to this 2022-23 NBA season. The sharpshooter extraordinaire has struggled massively with his outside shoot so far and it has been a sad watch. Klay is averaging 11 points per game on 35.6% shooting from the field and he is at just 28.6% from beyond the arc.

For a man who has shot over 40% from 3 for his career, it has been a drastic drop for Klay and he had his worst game last time out against the Suns. In 19 minutes, Thompson scored just 2 points while going 1-8 from the field and he missed all 5 of his 3-pointers. To compound the misery, he ended up getting ejected for the first time in his career.

Steve Kerr Reveals Klay Thompson Is Frustrated Because Of His Minutes Restriction

Klay isn't someone who usually loses his cool to this extent, as evidenced by the fact that he hadn't gotten ejected even once in all these years. Some wondered if there was something else that had been bothering Klay and Steve Kerr revealed that his star guard is indeed frustrated.

via Bleacher Report:

"He's frustrated that he can't play more right now. He'd like to have his minutes bumped up, but the reality is you get a little older as a player when you've had some injuries is you've got to be a little more patient. You have to be on top of everything all year long, and you've got to be careful. We're not going to mess around with that. So, his minutes will stay the same and he'll be frustrated because he's Klay, but he'll be fine."

It is understandable that Klay is frustrated that he isn't getting to play more and that might perhaps explain his struggles, as he has been unable to get into a good rhythm. You can't blame the Warriors for being cautious, however, as that is the right thing to do here.

It will help Klay later on in the season and sometimes you have to protect the players from themselves, which is what the Warriors are doing here. Klay was also recently frustrated because a report came out that indicated that he would retire in 2024 and he made it clear that he isn't going to. He also went after Ronnie 2K recently over his rating in NBA 2K23 but finally came to his senses and apologized for some childish behavior on his part. It looks like some rough times for Klay as his frustrations are probably at their highest point, but he will come out of this stronger because that is just the kind of individual he is.