Skip to main content

Klay Thompson Ends Beef With Ronnie 2K, Apologizes For Cyber Bullying Him: "I Was In My Feeling About A Fictitious Rating And I Took Out My Anger On Him With Trolling In The Comments."

Klay Thompson Ends Beef With Ronnie 2K, Apologizes For Cyber Bullying Him: "I Was In My Feeling About A Fictitious Rating And I Took Out My Anger On Him With Trolling In The Comments."

The Klay Thompson-Ronnie 2K beef wasn't as covered as other big stories during the 2022 NBA offseason, but the back and forth between the Golden State Warriors star and the influencer drew some attention from within the community. 

Just like many others, Klay wasn't happy with his 3-PT overall in NBA 2K23, and he took a shot at the developers of the game, saying that they needed to show some respect to his name. 

He then engaged in a verbal battle with Ronnie 2K, the public face of the game, after Ronnie said that Thompson plays a lot of 2K, contrary to what he claimed in his initial message. 

Klay kept asking Ronnie to change his rating, even from Japan, but nothing really changed for the Splash Brother. Recently, Ronnie was interviewed on ESPN, which didn't sit well with Klay. The shooting guard took to social media to share his discomfort with the interview

Klay Thompson Ends Beef With Ronnie 2K, Apologizes For Cyber Bullying Him

Well, it seems like Klay has come to his senses and recently took to Instagram to issue an apology to Ronnie 2K after all these months of going at it over a video game rating. Thompson said he was sorry for cyberbullying Ronnie, saying that's never worth it, no matter how upset you are.  

klay apologize.jfif

"I would like to apologize to @ronnie2k. I was in my feelings about a fictitious rating and I took out my anger on him with trolling in the comments. Cyber-bullying is super lame and loser behavior and for that I am sorry bro", he wrote on an Instagram story. 

Hopefully, this is the last we see of this situation. Thompson is now focused on the 2022-23 NBA season. The Golden State Warriors received their 4th ring on Tuesday night and Thompson was quick to say that No. 5 was on its way. Klay is one of the coolest people in the NBA, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have an ego, too. Fortunately, his higher self is talking now, and he recognized he needed to apologize to Ronnie 2K. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Klay Thompson Ends Beef With Ronnie 2K, Apologizes For Cyber Bullying Him: "I Was In My Feeling About A Fictitious Rating And I Took Out My Anger On Him With Trolling In The Comments."
NBA 2K

Klay Thompson Ends Beef With Ronnie 2K, Apologizes For Cyber Bullying Him: "I Was In My Feeling About A Fictitious Rating And I Took Out My Anger On Him With Trolling In The Comments."

By Orlando Silva
Giannis Antetokounmpo Names All The Players He Thinks Are At 'The Top Of The Mountain' With Him
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Names All The Players He Thinks Are At 'The Top Of The Mountain' With Him

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh', I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Shares A Story Of His First Practice With Ben Simmons Where He Got Hit In The Face With The Ball: "Everybody's Like 'Oh,' I'm Like 'No That's My Fault Because I'm Supposed To Be Looking Back.'"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Said The Lakers Don't Have Good Shooters But That Doesn't Mean They Can't Win
NBA Media

LeBron James Said The Lakers Don't Have Good Shooters But That Doesn't Mean They Can't Win

By Divij Kulkarni
Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Kevin Durant Career Comparison: Which Superstar Has The Better Career?
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Kevin Durant Career Comparison: Which Superstar Has The Better Career?

By Eddie Bitar
Anthony Edwards Is 1 Pound Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns Despite Being 8 Inches Shorter Than Him
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Is 1 Pound Heavier Than Karl-Anthony Towns Despite Being 8 Inches Shorter Than Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal Called Out Joel Embiid For His Poor Performance In Loss To Celtics: "You Have To Come In With That Mentality, 'I'm The Best Big Man In The League.'"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Called Out Joel Embiid For His Poor Performance In Loss To Celtics: "You Have To Come In With That Mentality, 'I'm The Best Big Man In The League.'"

By Divij Kulkarni
Jerry West Wants People To Stop Hating LeBron James And Recognize His Greatness: "I Wish People Would Leave Him Alone."
NBA Media

Jerry West Wants People To Stop Hating LeBron James And Recognize His Greatness: "I Wish People Would Leave Him Alone."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Responds To Charles Barkley Saying He Doesn't Enjoy Playing With The Los Angeles Lakers

By Orlando Silva
Taylor Rooks: "After Klay Showed Me The Details On His 4th Ring, He Ended By Saying... '5 On The Way.'"
NBA Media

Taylor Rooks: "After Klay Showed Me The Details On His 4th Ring, He Ended By Saying... '5 On The Way.'"

By Orlando Silva
Kyrie Irving Says The Nets Got Stronger After Kevin Durant Requested A Trade: "I Feel Like We Can Honestly Say We Got Better, With The Principles That Are Needed For Success."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says The Nets Got Stronger After Kevin Durant Requested A Trade: "I Feel Like We Can Honestly Say We Got Better, With The Principles That Are Needed For Success."

By Orlando Silva
Leaked Picture Shows James Bouknight Passed Out In His Car With A Glock In His Lap Before Getting Arrest For DWI
NBA Media

Leaked Picture Shows James Bouknight Passed Out In His Car With A Glock In His Lap Before Getting Arrest For DWI

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Said He Could See Fear In 'Bad Boys' Pistons Eyes When The Chicago Bulls Swept Them In The 1991 NBA Playoffs

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Nikola Jokic Hilariously Roasts Jamal Murray When Asked About His Return: "He's Gonna Be Really Bad For The Next 20 Games, But We're Gonna Survive."
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Hilariously Roasts Jamal Murray When Asked About His Return: "He's Gonna Be Really Bad For The Next 20 Games, But We're Gonna Survive."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Paul Pierce Claims Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Are The NBA's Best Duo After They Combined For 70 Points In Celtics' Opening Night Victory
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Claims Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Are The NBA's Best Duo After They Combined For 70 Points In Celtics' Opening Night Victory

By Divij Kulkarni
Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Wasn't Suspended For Punching Jordan Poole: "He Earned This Ring Ceremony. I Wouldn't Take That Away From Him."
NBA Media

Joe Lacob Reveals Why Draymond Green Wasn't Suspended For Punching Jordan Poole: "He Earned This Ring Ceremony. I Wouldn't Take That Away From Him."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya