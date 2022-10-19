Klay Thompson Ends Beef With Ronnie 2K, Apologizes For Cyber Bullying Him: "I Was In My Feeling About A Fictitious Rating And I Took Out My Anger On Him With Trolling In The Comments."

The Klay Thompson-Ronnie 2K beef wasn't as covered as other big stories during the 2022 NBA offseason, but the back and forth between the Golden State Warriors star and the influencer drew some attention from within the community.

Just like many others, Klay wasn't happy with his 3-PT overall in NBA 2K23, and he took a shot at the developers of the game, saying that they needed to show some respect to his name.

He then engaged in a verbal battle with Ronnie 2K, the public face of the game, after Ronnie said that Thompson plays a lot of 2K, contrary to what he claimed in his initial message.

Klay kept asking Ronnie to change his rating, even from Japan, but nothing really changed for the Splash Brother. Recently, Ronnie was interviewed on ESPN, which didn't sit well with Klay. The shooting guard took to social media to share his discomfort with the interview.

Well, it seems like Klay has come to his senses and recently took to Instagram to issue an apology to Ronnie 2K after all these months of going at it over a video game rating. Thompson said he was sorry for cyberbullying Ronnie, saying that's never worth it, no matter how upset you are.

"I would like to apologize to @ronnie2k. I was in my feelings about a fictitious rating and I took out my anger on him with trolling in the comments. Cyber-bullying is super lame and loser behavior and for that I am sorry bro", he wrote on an Instagram story.

Hopefully, this is the last we see of this situation. Thompson is now focused on the 2022-23 NBA season. The Golden State Warriors received their 4th ring on Tuesday night and Thompson was quick to say that No. 5 was on its way. Klay is one of the coolest people in the NBA, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have an ego, too. Fortunately, his higher self is talking now, and he recognized he needed to apologize to Ronnie 2K.