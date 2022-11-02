Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Says He And Erik Spoelstra Wouldn't Have Succeeded In Steve Nash's Position On The Nets

nash kerr

Steve Nash has recently been fired by the Brooklyn Nets, and there is no doubt that this is a slight surprise early in the season. The team has struggled to start the year though, so it is easy to see why the Brooklyn Nets elected to move on from Nash.

While there has been a lot of criticism of Steve Nash's coaches over the course of last season and the beginning of this one, not all of the Brooklyn Nets' struggles were his fault. The team as a whole has had to deal with a turbulent two years, brought on by Kyrie Irving's controversies and Kevin Durant's trade request.

Recently, coach Steve Kerr came to Steve Nash's defense ahead of the Warriors' game against the Miami Heat. Kerr claimed that both he and Erik Spoelstra would have struggled if put in Steve Nash's situation on the Brooklyn Nets.

Steve Kerr on himself and Erik Spoelstra in regard to Steve Nash, “You throw either of us in that situation we wouldn’t have done any better.“

Steve Kerr clearly feels for his colleague, as a number of factors that caused the Brooklyn Nets' downfall over the course of the last two seasons have not been Steve Nash's fault. Situations are everything in the NBA, both for coaches and for players, and Steve Nash is a prime example of that.

The Brooklyn Nets Could Hire Ime Udoka

Though head coach Ime Udoka is currently suspended by the Boston Celtics, there is a chance that he will be able to become the next head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. A recent report suggested that the Nets will inquire about Udoka, though they also have other options in mind as well.

"Jacque Vaughn is the acting head coach tonight but expect the Nets to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, Quin Snyder, among others. Boston will let Udoka leave for another job."

It remains to be seen if the Brooklyn Nets do end up hiring Ime Udoka as their next head coach. Nothing is official, but the speculation is already running rampant. Some fans have already suggested that the Brooklyn Nets might invite more drama into the locker room by adding Ime Udoka.

Hopefully, we see the Brooklyn Nets find a way to succeed, despite all of the drama going on. They definitely have a lot of talent on the roster, and hopefully, whoever becomes the team's next head coach can get the best out of them.

