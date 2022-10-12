Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Says The 'Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight' Is The Biggest Crisis The Warriors Have Ever Had Since He Became The Coach

The Golden State Warriors are in a precarious position at the moment, their start to the season has been messed up by the fight that occurred between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole recently. The video of the altercation leaking has become one of the biggest stories in the NBA, with every pundit and many players commenting on it, most of whom have criticized Green's actions. 

Draymond himself has taken some time away from the team, and also publicly apologized to Poole and his family. However, inside sources have claimed that Poole has not forgiven the Warriors legend for his actions, and remains unhappy with the situation. One way or another, there is a big problem for Head Coach Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors' brain trust to figure out as they aim to start their title defense in the coming week. 

Steve Kerr has been through some tough times as Head Coach in the last few seasons, even though they culminated in a championship. He's won 4 titles in 8 seasons, a legendary number, but the Warriors also had one of the worst records in the league in the 2019-20 season. Despite all this, Kerr is finding this issue to be one of the greatest of his time with the Dubs. 

Steve Kerr Has Described The Situation With Jordan Poole and Draymond Green As The Biggest Crisis Of His Tenure

Considering that Draymond is a franchise legend and that Jordan Poole is the future of the franchise, this has been very difficult for the team to navigate. The decision to not suspend Green is a contentious one, the effects of which will only be apparent later. And Kerr has acknowledged just how difficult this whole thing has been for him and the team. 

"This is the biggest crisis we’ve ever had since I’ve been coach here — really serious stuff. We’re not perfect. Our team isn’t perfect. Bob and I have definitely made our share of mistakes over the years, but we’re going to lean on the experience we have together over the last nine years and trust that this is the best decision for our team.

"We have a lot of work to do, all of us. Players, coaches, Bob and the front office, but we’re committed to doing that work together and to making this a really successful season."

If there is any team that has shown they have the organizational strength to get past a crisis like this though, it's the Warriors. They have developed a strong culture over the many years of winning, and Stephen Curry remains an excellent and mature leader. Dubs fans will be hoping it gets figured out sooner rather than later. 

