Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors After The Draymond Green Incident With Jordan Poole

It has been a rough last week or so for the Golden State Warriors. Everything was seemingly going smoothly as they were gearing up for their title defense, but then it happened, Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during practice.

Fights do happen at times, behind the scenes, as emotions can run high even during practice but what made this situation so much worse was that the video of the incident somehow leaked out. All of a sudden, it was there for everyone to see just how bad the incident truly was and we're not just talking about the public. A lot of Warriors players and other employees hadn't seen the incident when it happened and were surprised at just how violent the punch was.

Steve Kerr Reveals How Stephen Curry Helped The Warriors

The Warriors suddenly found themselves in a situation they haven't really been in, for the most part, during this dynastic run. Sure, Draymond had caused issues in the past as well but not to this extent, and the organization needed a strong voice to just help everyone settle down, which is where Stephen Curry came in. Curry has never really been looked at as a vocal leader of the team, but Kerr revealed he has been hard at work to get things right after this incident.

(starts at 12:13 mark):

“In the locker room, he’s a communicator. He's a guy who's going to make sure everything's running smoothly. He's been hard at work these last four or five days trying to make sure things are going okay and people are healing and all that. So Steph, he’s our guy.”

It was important for Curry to be the one to speak up and help out the rest of the team, especially considering how many young guys are on the Warriors at this point. You've got Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman to name a few, all of whom are in need of some guidance at this point.

Kerr also made it clear to them that what happened wasn't normal. Things definitely won't get back to normal soon either, as a report indicated that Poole hasn't forgiven Draymond and is not happy. For his part, Draymond might have one foot out of the door himself, as Stephen A. Smith claims that Green is expecting this upcoming season to be his last with Golden State and that he wants to be a Laker.