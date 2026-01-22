Tom Izzo Roasts His Own Player During Timeout: You Can’t Guard My 99-Year-Old Mother

Tom Izzo’s brutal timeout roast of Kur Teng goes viral.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against Oakland during the first half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.
Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tom Izzo has never been known for sugarcoating criticism, but even by his standards, his latest courtside roast instantly went viral. During a timeout in the Michigan State Spartans 68-52 win over the Oregon Ducks, Izzo lit into sophomore guard Kur Teng with a line that microphones caught in full.

“Kur, you can’t guard my mother. My mother.”

It was funny, brutal, and unmistakably Izzo. His mother Dorothy is 99 years old, which only amplified the sting. What sounded like a joke in the moment turned out to be very real frustration from a coach who demands elite defensive effort at all times. After the game, Izzo doubled down rather than walking it back.

“That’s the sad part. She doesn’t have game and he still couldn’t guard her.”

The comment came during a night where Michigan State once again showed why it owns one of the best defenses in the country. The Spartans smothered Oregon for forty minutes, holding them to just 52 points and locking the Ducks into miserable half-court possessions. Still, Izzo zeroed in on Teng, whose defensive lapses stood out even in a strong team performance.

This is classic Izzo coaching. He does not use humor to soften criticism; he uses it to sharpen it. When asked if the line was meant to lighten the mood, Izzo made it clear that the goal was the opposite. He wanted Teng angry. He wanted him uncomfortable. He wanted a response.

Izzo even leaned into the moment with reporters afterward, joking that while the team flew back to East Lansing, Teng would be rerouted to Appleton, Wisconsin, for a one-on-one showdown with his mother in a nursing home gym. The joke landed because it felt authentic. Izzo was irritated, not amused, and the sarcasm was his way of making a point that words alone sometimes cannot.

Teng played just eight minutes and did not score, his lowest impact game in weeks. With Michigan State heading into a Big Ten matchup against the University of Maryland Terrapins, the message is clear. Defense is non-negotiable in Izzo’s program. Shooting gets you noticed. Guarding someone keeps you on the floor.

The line will live forever on social media, but inside the program, it was not comedy. It was a warning.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Dec 15, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) defends against Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Mavericks vs. Warriors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Next Article Apr 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands in front of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during a jump ball in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images NBA Insider Proposes ‘Ja Morant To The Warriors’ Trade Scenario That Could Actually Work
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like