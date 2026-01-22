NBA Insider Proposes ‘Ja Morant To The Warriors’ Trade Scenario That Could Actually Work

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has generated a considerable amount of interest in the trade market lately. Considering that his relationship with Memphis has been tricky for the better part of the last two seasons, signs indicate that his time in Memphis could be coming to an end.

While his off-court controversies have harmed his team and his reputation, the recent tensions boiling over between Morant and his teammates could suggest that the Grizzlies may be better off trading him.

Amid all the rumors, the two-time All-Star has expressed his loyalty to Memphis. While encouraging, rumors have suggested that this may be a tactic used to facilitate a trade.

Although suitors like the Heat and the Bucks appear hesitant to make a deal, there may be some other teams that could be keen to acquire a star like Morant. Among these, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale identified the Golden State Warriors as a potential landing spot.

With Jimmy Butler sidelined for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL, the Dubs need to find a replacement to keep their playoff hopes alive. With Morant seeming like an intriguing target, we examine Favale’s trade package:

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Ja Morant, Vince Williams Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, 2026 first-round pick (lottery protected)

Favale mentioned that the Grizzlies would be required to waive a player or bring in a third team to remain within the established roster limit. Aside from this, we take a closer look at how this deal impacts both teams involved.

Why Do The Grizzlies Do This Trade?

For the Grizzlies, this trade is a successful method of parting with Ja Morant. Although the guard has notched a recent uptick in production, something that could be a means of increasing his trade value, the risks associated with him may be enough for Memphis to move in another direction instead.

On this note, the acquisition of Buddy Hield, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga, along with a first-round pick in this year’s draft, could be immensely valuable.

As Favale mentioned, the Grizzlies would have to waive a player. In this case, it is more than likely to be Hield, who is underperforming on his contract. With averages of 8.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game on 36.1% shooting from three-point range, Memphis may benefit more from trading him for other assets.

On the flip side, both Kuminga and Moody have significant upside as developmental assets.

Kuminga recently found his way back into the Warriors’ rotation after a 16-game absence. After notching 20 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes, the 24-year-old forward showed what he could do when given the opportunity.

Joining a rebuilding franchise could align perfectly with Kuminga’s wishes of becoming a star. By pairing Kuminga with Cedric Coward and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies could boast a formidable young core.

Moody is also positioned as a high-value addition in this deal. The 23-year-old has earned a larger role in the Warriors’ rotation this season, primarily due to his defensive versatility and improved offensive skill set.

With averages of 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game, he could round out the Grizzlies’ rotation, becoming a meaningful addition to their backcourt.

Why Do The Warriors Do This Trade?

In this trade scenario, the Warriors would acquire Ja Morant and Vince Williams Jr. With two point guards coming on board, Golden State would boast a unique offensive rotation, but this may be in their favor.

While Stephen Curry is known for his ability as a perimeter threat, Morant is known for his athleticism and inclination to attack downhill whenever the opportunity presents itself.

As a gifted finisher, Morant’s ability to draw defenses away from the perimeter could pair beautifully with Curry’s three-point shooting. The interplay could boost Golden State’s overall offensive production, potentially increasing its chances of winning games.

Despite his uneven performances this season, the two-time All-Star is still averaging 19.5 points and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. As a gifted playmaker, too, the backcourt pairing of him and Curry could flourish together.

Along with Morant, the Dubs would also be acquiring Vince Williams Jr. in this trade scenario. Although Williams isn’t particularly known for his scoring, he has showcased his playmaking and defensive skills with the Grizzlies this season.

For the 2025-26 season, Vince Williams Jr. is averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. As a valuable resource off the bench, the Dubs may see long-term benefit from acquiring him.

The Warriors May Not Need Ja Morant

The Warriors’ need to find a replacement for Jimmy Butler has been noted. However, a player like Ja Morant may not be the right choice.

For starters, the Warriors and the Grizzlies already have a bit of a rivalry going between them. Given that Morant’s antics sparked this, the fan base may not view his arrival in the Bay Area too favorably.

Additionally, since the Warriors need a reliable big man and a defensive-minded wing to really solidify their rotation, adding an offensive-minded guard like Morant may not seem appropriate.

Apart from the fit issue with the Warriors, the Grizzlies may also not be as inclined to part with the two-time All-Star.

Recent reports have suggested that Memphis is quite comfortable retaining him through the trade deadline if an appealing offer doesn’t appear. This could be positive for Memphis, which may benefit from the tensions between the player and the franchise being resolved. If this is considered to be true, it effectively puts an end to all trade rumors involving the guard.