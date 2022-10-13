Skip to main content

Tyler Herro Still Thinks He's On The Same Level As Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, And Trae Young: "My Numbers Back It Up."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
herro doncic

Tyler Herro is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, and there's no doubt that the shooting guard is a talented player. He is well-known for his 3PT shooting and shot creation. This past season, Tyler Herro averaged 20.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc.

Last season, Tyler Herro made a controversial remark about how he should be in the same conversation as elite guards such as Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant. While Tyler Herro is a good player, most people would agree that he's not quite a superstar-level guard.

“I feel like I’m in the same conversation as those guys, the young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day,” Herro said, as quoted by Heat Nation. “Luka [Doncic], Trae [Young], Ja [Morant], those guys like that. I feel like my name should be in that category, too.”

In a recent interview, Tyler Herro doubled down on his stance from last season. He noted that everyone has the right to their stance, but noted that he feels as though his numbers back his case up.

I mean, everyone has their own view... they interpret it their own way. Those players are great players, great young players, and as I said last year I don't feel any different. However other people feel that doesn't affect me and how I feel about myself. Just being able to get on the court and prove it, that's all that I can do. People can talk all they want, I think my numbers back it up, and I think that I'll continue to improve. At the end of the day, there's a bunch of great young players in the league. I'm one of them, and I appreciate everyone tha tputs me in that category.

There's no doubt that Tyler Herro is full of belief in himself, and that is the sort of confidence one needs to really become a superstar-level player. Hopefully, we see Tyler Herro prove himself right, and take another offensive leap this year.

The Miami Heat Expect Tyler Herro To Be A Star

This summer, the Miami Heat rewarded Tyler Herro with a four-year, $130 million contract extension. There's no doubt that this signaled that they want him to be a pillar of the franchise, and the expectation is likely for him to become a star.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro -- the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year -- has signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports told ESPN on Sunday.

It is clear that Tyler Herro has the ambition to be a star, and he also has the talent to improve to that level. Now is the time for him to show what he can do, and he'll have plenty of opportunity to do so on the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat will certainly be among the contenders this season, and there's no doubt that they will need Tyler Herro to play well to have a successful season and get far in the playoffs. Tyler Herro seems primed for a big year, and perhaps we'll witness him make his first All-Star appearance.

YOU MAY LIKE

herro doncic
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Still Thinks He's On The Same Level As Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, And Trae Young: "My Numbers Back It Up."

By Lee Tran
NBA Insider Reveals League Will Not Intervene In Draymond Green Situation And Let The Warriors Handle It
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals League Will Not Intervene In Draymond Green Situation And Let The Warriors Handle It

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
20 NBA Players Who Missed The Most Free Throws In History
NBA

20 NBA Players Who Missed The Most Free Throws In History

By Eddie Bitar
Luka Doncic
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Believes The Western Conference Is Tougher This Year: "Too Many Good Players..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10
NBA

NBA Champions With The Best Regular Season Records: 1995-96 Chicago Bulls Are Still Unbeatable With 72-10

By Kyle Daubs
Jason Kidd Reveals Chris Paul Got Barack Obama To Discuss Protests During The NBA Bubble: "Even LeBron Didn't Have His Number"
NBA Media

Jason Kidd Reveals Chris Paul Got Barack Obama To Discuss Protests During The NBA Bubble: "Even LeBron Didn't Have His Number"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
green poole
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Jordan Poole Was "Knocked Out" By Draymond Green's Punch: "That's How Vicious The Blow Was."

By Lee Tran
According To A Player Projection Model, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Only "Borderline All-Stars" While Russell Westbrook Is Considered A "Scrub"
NBA Media

According To A Player Projection Model, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Only 'Borderline All-Stars' While Russell Westbrook Is Considered A 'Scrub'

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Danny Ainge: The Biography Of The Boston Celtics Legendary Champion And Executive Of The Year
NBA

Danny Ainge: The Biography of the Boston Celtics legendary Champion And Executive Of The Year

By Titan Frey
"If You Were Open, John Stockton Would Get You The Ball. If You Weren't Open, John Stockton Would Also Get You The Ball," NBA Fan Shows The Brilliance Of John Stockton's Elite Playmaking Skills
NBA Media

"If You Were Open, John Stockton Would Get You The Ball. If You Weren't Open, John Stockton Would Also Get You The Ball," NBA Fan Shows The Brilliance Of John Stockton's Elite Playmaking Skills

By Divij Kulkarni
Video: Los Angeles Lakers Fans Tried To Recruit Kyrie Irving During Nets Open Practice
NBA Media

Video: Los Angeles Lakers Fans Tried To Recruit Kyrie Irving During Nets Open Practice

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers kyrie
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Claims That Kyrie Irving Wants To Join The Lakers In 2023 Free Agency: "Kyrie Is Not Re-Signing With Brooklyn... He's Trying To Go To Los Angeles."

By Lee Tran
20 Players With The Most 10-Steal Games In NBA History
NBA

20 Players With The Most 10-Steal Games In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
clippers myles turner
NBA Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Clippers Can Shock The Los Angeles Lakers And Land Myles Turner

By Lee Tran
Golden State Warriors Set To Investigate Who Leaked Video Of Altercation Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Warriors Insider Reveals Jordan Poole Thought Draymond Green Getting A Suspension Was Unnecessary

By Lee Tran
horford sga
NBA Media

NBA Insider Criticizes Oklahoma City Thunder For Tanking Strategies: "What The Thunder Did With Al Horford And With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Far More Egregious And Far More 'Tanky' Than Anything Sam Hinkie's 76ers Ever Did."

By Lee Tran