Tyler Herro Still Thinks He's On The Same Level As Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, And Trae Young: "My Numbers Back It Up."

Tyler Herro is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, and there's no doubt that the shooting guard is a talented player. He is well-known for his 3PT shooting and shot creation. This past season, Tyler Herro averaged 20.7 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc.

Last season, Tyler Herro made a controversial remark about how he should be in the same conversation as elite guards such as Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant. While Tyler Herro is a good player, most people would agree that he's not quite a superstar-level guard.

“I feel like I’m in the same conversation as those guys, the young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day,” Herro said, as quoted by Heat Nation. “Luka [Doncic], Trae [Young], Ja [Morant], those guys like that. I feel like my name should be in that category, too.”

In a recent interview, Tyler Herro doubled down on his stance from last season. He noted that everyone has the right to their stance, but noted that he feels as though his numbers back his case up.

I mean, everyone has their own view... they interpret it their own way. Those players are great players, great young players, and as I said last year I don't feel any different. However other people feel that doesn't affect me and how I feel about myself. Just being able to get on the court and prove it, that's all that I can do. People can talk all they want, I think my numbers back it up, and I think that I'll continue to improve. At the end of the day, there's a bunch of great young players in the league. I'm one of them, and I appreciate everyone tha tputs me in that category.

There's no doubt that Tyler Herro is full of belief in himself, and that is the sort of confidence one needs to really become a superstar-level player. Hopefully, we see Tyler Herro prove himself right, and take another offensive leap this year.

The Miami Heat Expect Tyler Herro To Be A Star

This summer, the Miami Heat rewarded Tyler Herro with a four-year, $130 million contract extension. There's no doubt that this signaled that they want him to be a pillar of the franchise, and the expectation is likely for him to become a star.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro -- the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year -- has signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Sports told ESPN on Sunday.

It is clear that Tyler Herro has the ambition to be a star, and he also has the talent to improve to that level. Now is the time for him to show what he can do, and he'll have plenty of opportunity to do so on the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat will certainly be among the contenders this season, and there's no doubt that they will need Tyler Herro to play well to have a successful season and get far in the playoffs. Tyler Herro seems primed for a big year, and perhaps we'll witness him make his first All-Star appearance.