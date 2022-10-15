Skip to main content

Udonis Haslem Opened Up On His Infamous Sideline Fight With Jimmy Butler: “We Play The Game With A Controlled Rage. Every Now And Then The Rage Gets Uncontrolled.”

Jimmy Butler’s heated discussion with coach Erik Spoelstra and big man Udonis Haslem was one of the infamous incidents last season. It was more than just a run-of-the-mill argument as the players had to hold back Spoelstra from having a go at Butler.

Haslem came to the coach’s defense and then engaged in a screaming match with Butler, but it was all sorted out soon after with Spoelstra even making the situation lighter saying they were “discussing dinner” plans after the game.

What he did get right was how competitive the team and Butler could get — a sentiment that Haslem echoed in an interview with ESPN earlier. The veteran spoke about his relationship with the forward and said what was witnessed that day was pretty much an ordinary thing. You can view the clip here:

“Me and Jimmy are just alike,” Haslem said. “I see so much of myself in Jimmy. We play the game with a controlled rage, and every now and then that controlled rage gets uncontrolled.

He further added that the duo would play one-on-one before every game and what the world saw during the brouhaha was competition at the "highest" level.

Udonis Haslem Says He Uses His Scrimmages With Jimmy Buttler To Gauge His Competitiveness 

Butler has been known for his work ethic. His dogged determination coupled with his clutch plays was one of the reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have it easy in the 2019-20 NBA Finals. And now Haslem says competing with the 33-year-old gives him a reading of where he is as a player.

The 42-year-old has played 19 seasons for the Heat and is not a newbie to see things going south in a locker room. He may have played only 13 games last season, but still has it in him to compete with Butler who is nine years younger than him.

“That’s another way I know I can stick around,” Haslem said. “If I can go out there and compete with Jimmy Butler, which people see what he’s able to do in the Finals, then I know I can still stick by and play this game.”

It goes without saying that the Miami players look up to Haslem. The veteran has always been one of the voices in the camp and he will suit up with Butler again this time as the side hopes to clinch their fourth championship. They take on the Chicago Bulls in their season opener at home.

