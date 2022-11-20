Skip to main content

Utah Jazz Are Reportedly Interested In Hawks Big Man John Collins

Utah Jazz Are Reportedly Interested In Hawks Big Man John Collins

Coming into the 2021-22 season, the Utah Jazz were not a team that was projected to be competing for a title. In fact, many fans and experts thought the Jazz would be playing for the Draft lottery this season.

But with a month of games officially in the books, Utah is 11-6 with some really quality wins. And now, team GM Danny Ainge may be looking to improve his team even more.

According to the latest report from Shams Charania, Utah has targeted Hawks big man John Collins in preliminary talks.

REPORT: The Utah Jazz have “made an inquiry,” on John Collins and have “shown interest in recent weeks and months.”

Could John Collins Make The Jazz A Real Contender?

On paper, the Jazz might not be a stunning bunch, but they have some serious firepower when you consider what they offer as a group. With guys like Markkanen, Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Jarred Vanderbilt, and even rookie big man Walker Kessler, they have a well-balanced roster full of guys who have bought into a system that maximizes their game.

Add in a guy like John Collins to the mix, and it's easy to see how the Jazz could make some noise out West.

"I've been asking what kind of sample size we need for these guys to prove they are for real, and I think 10-11 games is a pretty good sample size," said former NBA big man Thurl Bailey. "20 might be better. The road is tough anyway... but I think it's sustainable. There are certain things you can't control. You can't control the health part. And you can't control the schedule. So, I believe it is sustainable. You've got a well-balanced enough team. Coach Hardy's thrown a lot of different lineups out there..."

It's still far too early to draw any conclusions on the Jazz, but they look like a team that can be relevant all season long.

To compete in the playoffs, however, they will need something more. No matter how well they've looked out of the gate, it's hard to succeed when it matters most without that top-tier superstar leading the way.

John Collins isn't a superstar, but he could be the first step in pushing the Jazz from a good team to a great team. We will find out soon enough how it all plays out, but Utah will certainly not be the only one pursuing Collins this season.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike Conley
NBA Media

Mike Conley Admits He Didn't See The Jazz's Hot Start Coming: "I Didn’t Think It Would Be This Right Away..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Clarifies His Comments About His Nets Teammates: "I Was Trying To Protect Them From The Expectations..."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition
NBA Media

LeBron James' Famous Diet: The King Spends $1.5 Million Per Year On His Nutrition

By Titan Frey
10 Worst Seasons In Los Angeles Lakers History
NBA

10 Worst Seasons In Los Angeles Lakers History

By Kyle Daubs
LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers
NBA Media

LeBron James Reportedly Wants To Be Treated Like Kobe Bryant To Extend Tenure With Lakers

By Orlando Silva
All-Time 5-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA Trade Rumors

All-Time 5-Ring Superteam vs. All-Time 6+ Rings Superteam: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Eddie Bitar
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Los Angeles Clippers
NBA

10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Los Angeles Clippers

By Nick Mac
Evan Fournier Voices Frustrations For Being Out Of Knicks' Rotation
NBA Media

Evan Fournier Voices Frustrations For Being Out Of Knicks' Rotation

By Orlando Silva
The 10 Most Disappointing NBA Teams Of All Time
NBA

The 10 Most Disappointing NBA Teams Of All Time

By Addam Goldman
The All-Time Playoffs Leading Scorers For Every NBA Team: Michael Jordan Scored The Most Points For One Franchise
NBA

The All-Time Playoffs Leading Scorers For Every NBA Team: Michael Jordan Scored The Most Points For One Franchise

By Eddie Bitar
10 NBA Stars Who Have Beaten The Most 50-Win Teams In Playoffs History
NBA

10 NBA Stars Who Have Beaten The Most 50-Win Teams In Playoffs History

By Junfeng Li
NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To John Wall Racking Up An Amazing 15 Assists In Latest Win: "Optimus Dime"

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Could Make Shocking U-Turn On Russell Westbrook's Future
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Could Make Shocking U-Turn On Russell Westbrook's Future

By Orlando Silva
Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

Ranking The Most And Least Expensive NBA Teams For The 2022-23 Season

By Kyle Daubs
The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team
NBA

The Most Disliked Player On Every NBA Team

By Eddie Bitar
The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History
NBA

The 10 Most Hated Teams In NBA History

By Nick Mac