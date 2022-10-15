Skip to main content

Video: Jamal Murray Looks Irritated As His Nuggets Teammates Try To Give Him 'Wet Willies'

The Denver Nuggets have been through a tough couple of years. Despite being led by a back-to-back MVP, Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have failed to advance deep into the playoffs. This has been largely thanks to the injuries to their second star, Jamal Murray. Murray is an explosive scorer and an excellent co-star for Jokic, so his absence has been deeply felt by the team. The loss of Michael Porter Jr. for a whole season didn't help the situation either. 

But the Nuggets have an opportunity to move past it all now, the band is close to getting back together on an NBA floor. Murray has returned and is getting used to being with the team again, and he himself has grand plans for the Nuggets this season. And while his teammates are happy to see him, that's not likely to stop them from trying to irritate him either. 

Jamal Murray was on the bench for the Nuggets' final pre-season game against the Golden State Warriors on Friday night. He didn't play because of a coach's decision, and his teammates seemingly decided to compound his misery. Two of them can be seen in the video attempting to give him a 'wet willy', which is when someone sticks their finger in their mouth and then puts it in another person's ear. Needless to say, Jamal was not very amused by these shenanigans. 

NBA Fans Had A Laugh At Jamal Murray's Expense Following A Video Of Him Getting 'Wet Willies'

Seeing an NBA star being subjected to something most people last dealt with in school is quite amusing. As such, there were lots of fans in the comments making fun of Murray after the video went viral. 

"He was about to pull a Draymond."

"Bro was not having it."

"Yo, Jamal look ready to throw hands."

"Yea, they’re not getting anywhere this season."

"He bout to serve them the Draymond Special."

"These guys are too old for that man."

"Ayy, leave my boy Jamal alone."

"I'm dying bruh, NBA just like school."

"He look like he had enough."

"Oh they doing their best to keep him mad for this season."

"Has Jamal Murray not suffered enough?"

It's just a bit of harmless fun between teammates, and the Nuggets have their eyes on a deep playoff run this season. Having Murray back has lifted morale, and while I'm sure he would prefer that to be displayed another way, it's great to see him back with the team once again. 

