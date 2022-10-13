Video: Los Angeles Lakers Fans Tried To Recruit Kyrie Irving During Nets Open Practice

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers had a small window to trade for one of the best guards in the NBA in Kyrie Irving earlier in the offseason as Irving had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the Lakers were the only teams pushing to trade for the unreliable Irving who is also on the final year of his contract.

Turning Russell Westbrook into Kyrie Irving would have been the best possible case for Laker fans and something that they are still hopeful for. A Laker fan was seen pleading with Irving to come and join the Lakers. Irving clearly found the situation funny, laughing with the guy who was making the free agency pitch.

Irving would be the ideal guard next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis as he is a versatile scorer and doesn't have the same offensive deficiencies as Westbrook. The only aspects right now that Russ might be superior at are rebounding and playmaking, but Irving's scoring arsenal is way too versatile for the Lakers to ignore.

Could Kyrie Irving Sign With The Lakers As A Free Agent?

The Lakers are expected to open up $36 million in cap this offseason with Westbrook's contract expiring at the end of the year. This would give the Lakers a chance to sign Irving should he remain dissatisfied with the Nets after this season.

This would allow the Lakers to not only acquire Irving and the cost of no additional picks but also lets the Lakers keep control of their draft assets and make moves to better fill out the depth of the roster.

We have seen Irving win a championship with LeBron before and it was one of the greatest title wins of all time. If Kyrie joins LeBron on the Lakers, they could win another title together for the most storied franchise in NBA history and engrave their name in history once again.