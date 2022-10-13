Skip to main content

Video: Los Angeles Lakers Fans Tried To Recruit Kyrie Irving During Nets Open Practice

Video: Los Angeles Lakers Fans Tried To Recruit Kyrie Irving During Nets Open Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers had a small window to trade for one of the best guards in the NBA in Kyrie Irving earlier in the offseason as Irving had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the Lakers were the only teams pushing to trade for the unreliable Irving who is also on the final year of his contract.

Turning Russell Westbrook into Kyrie Irving would have been the best possible case for Laker fans and something that they are still hopeful for. A Laker fan was seen pleading with Irving to come and join the Lakers. Irving clearly found the situation funny, laughing with the guy who was making the free agency pitch.

Irving would be the ideal guard next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis as he is a versatile scorer and doesn't have the same offensive deficiencies as Westbrook. The only aspects right now that Russ might be superior at are rebounding and playmaking, but Irving's scoring arsenal is way too versatile for the Lakers to ignore.

Could Kyrie Irving Sign With The Lakers As A Free Agent?

The Lakers are expected to open up $36 million in cap this offseason with Westbrook's contract expiring at the end of the year. This would give the Lakers a chance to sign Irving should he remain dissatisfied with the Nets after this season. 

This would allow the Lakers to not only acquire Irving and the cost of no additional picks but also lets the Lakers keep control of their draft assets and make moves to better fill out the depth of the roster.

We have seen Irving win a championship with LeBron before and it was one of the greatest title wins of all time. If Kyrie joins LeBron on the Lakers, they could win another title together for the most storied franchise in NBA history and engrave their name in history once again.

YOU MAY LIKE

Video: Los Angeles Lakers Fans Tried To Recruit Kyrie Irving During Nets Open Practice
NBA Media

Video: Los Angeles Lakers Fans Tried To Recruit Kyrie Irving During Nets Open Practice

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers kyrie
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Claims That Kyrie Irving Wants To Join The Lakers In 2023 Free Agency: "Kyrie Is Not Re-Signing With Brooklyn... He's Trying To Go To Los Angeles."

By Lee Tran
20 Players With The Most 10-Steal Games In NBA History
NBA

20 Players With The Most 10-Steal Games In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
clippers myles turner
NBA Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Clippers Can Shock The Los Angeles Lakers And Land Myles Turner

By Lee Tran
Golden State Warriors Set To Investigate Who Leaked Video Of Altercation Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Warriors Insider Reveals Jordan Poole Thought Draymond Green Getting A Suspension Was Unnecessary

By Lee Tran
horford sga
NBA Media

NBA Insider Criticizes Oklahoma City Thunder For Tanking Strategies: "What The Thunder Did With Al Horford And With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Is Far More Egregious And Far More 'Tanky' Than Anything Sam Hinkie's 76ers Ever Did."

By Lee Tran
NBA Analyst Predicts That Fans Will Troll Jordan Poole Like They Do With Tyronn Lue And Steve Kerr: "He Is Going To Be The Butt Of This Joke Forever"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Predicts That Fans Will Troll Jordan Poole Like They Do With Tyronn Lue And Steve Kerr: "He Is Going To Be The Butt Of This Joke Forever"

By Orlando Silva
lebron ad
NBA Media

When LeBron James And Anthony Davis Play Together, The Lakers Win Almost 70% Of Their Games

By Lee Tran
Danny Ainge: The Biography Of The Boston Celtics Legendary Champion And Executive Of The Year
NBA

Danny Ainge: The Biography of the Boston Celtics legendary Champion And Executive Of The Year

By Titan Frey
The Golden State Warriors Could Pay $513 Million In Luxury Tax If They Re-Sign Both Jordan Poole And Draymond Green
NBA Media

The Golden State Warriors Could Pay $513 Million In Luxury Tax If They Re-Sign Both Jordan Poole And Draymond Green

By Orlando Silva
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Declined To Include Cam Johnson In A Trade For Kevin Durant
NBA Media

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Declined To Include Cam Johnson In A Trade For Kevin Durant

By Orlando Silva
Bryson Bishop Reflects On His Viral Moment Guarding And Trash-Talking Zion Williamson: "I Wasn't Doing It For Any Views Or The Cameras, I Was Just Trying To Hype Our Team Up."
NBA Media

Bryson Bishop Reflects On His Viral Moment Guarding And Trash-Talking Zion Williamson: "I Wasn't Doing It For Any Views Or The Cameras, I Was Just Trying To Hype Our Team Up."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To The Stacked Boston Celtics Roster: They Have A Championship Team And It's Finally Time To Win The Title After 14 Years
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Stacked Boston Celtics Roster: They Have A Championship Team And It's Finally Time To Win The Title After 14 Years

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kevin Durant For Returning To Nets: "I’ve Never Seen A Situation Where A Guy Tells The Owner, A, B, And C Of It, And Then It Don’t Get Done, And The Guy Is, ‘Okay Cool, I’m Coming Back’."
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Calls Out Kevin Durant For Returning To Nets: "I’ve Never Seen A Situation Where A Guy Tells The Owner, A, B, And C Of It, And Then It Don’t Get Done, And The Guy Is, ‘Okay Cool, I’m Coming Back’."

By Orlando Silva
Jared Dudley Hilariously Recalls When He Thought He'd Be Drafted By Lakers When They Selected Javaris Crittenton: "I Was Like 'Oh, I'm Going With Kobe!'"
NBA Media

Jared Dudley Hilariously Recalls When He Thought He'd Be Drafted By Lakers When They Selected Javaris Crittenton: "I Was Like 'Oh, I'm Going With Kobe!'"

By Orlando Silva
Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Jordan Poole An 'Incredibly Mature Young Guy,' Says He's Ready To Move On From Incident With Draymond Green

By Nico Martinez